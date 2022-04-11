What’s happening this week: trivia night, plant sales, music release party

Share

DeKalb County, GA — Various events are happening this week in and around DeKalb County, including a Friends TV show trivia night, plant sales hosted by the Wylde Center and the Avondale Estates Garden Club, a 54th Mile Release Party at Heck.house. Several local government meetings are also scheduled for this week.

Here’s what’s happening this week:

MARTA Artbound Live

MARTA’s public art program Artbound has announced the launch of its LIVE season with musical performances at four rail stations: West End, H.E. Holmes, College Park, and Five Points. The March schedule includes a variety of musical styles and instruments including cello, banjo, guitars, and piano. All sets will perform from 3-6 p.m. Performances will be held at the West End station on Tuesdays, the Hamilton E. Holmes station on Wednesdays, the College Park station on Thursdays, and the Five Points station on Fridays.

Disrupting Design: Modern Posters, 1900-1940

This poster exhibition surveys the origins of modern poster design, featuring works from the collection of Merrill C. Bermanho focused on 20th century radical art. Berman’s collection represents a complex history of modernism. Beginning in the early 1900s, these designers revolutionized typography and the graphic image, creating poster designs that changed artistic perspectives and the hearts and minds of people. The works on view demonstrate the origins of modern graphic design, as practiced in Europe, and how the medium could be marshaled into service for social change. The exhibition will be on view until April 24.

“And I Must Scream”

The Michael C. Carlos Museum at Emory University will present a thought-provoking exhibition on Jan. 29. “And I Must Scream” was developed by Dr. Amanda H. Hellman, the museum’s curator of African art. The show will feature photographs, paintings, sculptures, drawings and site-specific installations from 10 local, national and international contemporary artists. The work acts as a call-to-action and shows these crises to be urgent and interconnected. The accompanying programming will bring scholars and artists to teach classes, facilitate performances and create new works of art. The exhibition closes May 15.

Decatur Farmers Market

The regular season of the Decatur farmers market returns on Wednesday, April 13, from 4-7 p.m. on the lawn of First Baptist Church of Decatur, 308 Clairemont Avenue. There will be new vendors plus returning favorites, including hot meals from Strada Napoli Pizza, Aleppo Kitchen, and Mrs. Rosa. Every week, educational chef Katie Kriner will show you how to prepare easy meals with fresh produce and market items.

Write Club Atlanta: Since Last We Met

Write Club Atlanta presents “Since Last We Met,” a night of stories on how people have navigated major life moments during the COVID-19 pandemic. Write Club Atlanta will meet on Wednesday, April 13, at 7 p.m. at Heck.house, 3498 E. Ponce de Leon Ave in Scottdale. The event will feature stories by Topher Payne, Anjali Enjeti, Chris Alonzo, Theresa Davis, Dani Herd, Nick Tecosky and Myke Johns. Tickets are $7 online and $10 on site the day of.

Empower Clarkston

Empower Clarkston is offering energy and water efficiency retrofits for qualified homes in need in the 30021 ZIP code. There is no cost to residents for the retrofit services. Empower Clarkston is a two-year job training pilot program with the goal of serving as a model for advancing refugee populations toward green-collar careers. The organization also works to deepen the resiliency of vulnerable neighborhoods. The Empower Clarkston event will be held on Wednesday, April 13 at 7:30 p.m. at 3701 College Ave in Clarkston.

Tucker Farmers Market

The Tucker Farmers Market will be open on Thursday, April 14, from 4-7 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 4882 Lavista Road in Tucker. The market features over 35 vendors which include a diverse group of local farmers, bakers, growers and producers from Tucker, metro Atlanta and Georgia. The market is accepting online orders. The online store opens on Thursday afternoons and closes at 3 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Friends Trivia Night

Three Taverns Brewery is hosting a Friends themed trivia night on Thursday, April 14, at 7 p.m. The top three teams will win prizes and it’s free to play. Smoke & Honey will be serving up some of the best southern food. Trivia starts at 7p.m., but come early to sign up and grab a seat.

Jazz Nights at Scottish Rite

Spread a blanket and enjoy jazz under the stars in Oakhurst. The free music series takes place every Thursday in April from 7-9 p.m. on the lawn of the Solarium at Historic Scottish Rite.

Wylde Gardening Series: Native Plants

Join Wylde Center Green Space Team Members Tamara and Joy at Hawk Hollow for a lesson on why we choose natives. The program will begin with a tour around the site with Tamara, who has been the site coordinator there for 6 years, followed by an information session with Joy about the importance of native plants. The class will be held on Friday, April 15, at 5:30 p.m. The session is limited to 20 pre-registered participants.

Oakhurst Farmers Market

The Oakhurst Farmers Market will be open on Saturday, April 16, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sceptre Brewing Arts, 630 East Lake Drive in Decatur. Find all of your freshest produce, meat, delicious baked treats, and more among the weekly vendors. Additional offerings include live music and chef demonstrations featuring seasonal recipes.

Wylde Center Plant Sale Festival

Join the Wylde Center at Oakhurst Garden on Saturday, April 16, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for their annual plant sale. Plants will be on hand to purchase. Attendees can peruse, shop and learn about other organizations and vendors who will be at the sale. Wylde Center garden experts will be around the garden to answer any questions.

Avondale Estates Garden Club Annual Plant Sale

The Avondale Estates Garden Club is hosting a plant sale on Saturday, April 16, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the lawn in front of the Avondale Estates Community Club, 59 Lakeshore Drive. Attendees will find plants for sun, shade, inside, outside and everything in between. Cash, checks and credit cards are welcome.

Little Shop of Stories Unicorn Party

Little Shop of Stories is throwing a unicorn party on Saturday, April 16, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Decatur Square. There will be unicorn crafts, games, prizes and books. Special guest, Shelli R. Johannes, author of “Shine Like a Unicorn,” will lead story times and sign books. Story times will be about every 30 minutes. Tickets are not required to attend the event.

Stone Mountain Farmers Market The Stone Mountain Farmers Market is open on Saturday, April 16, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Ebenezer Baptist Church

5486 Stillhouse Road in Stone Mountain. The market has vendors with products such as fresh fruit and vegetables, baked goods and food that is available to go. The market also has a loyalty shopper program and accepts SNAP and Georgia Fresh for Less Programs. The market additionally features music and children's activities.

54th Mile Release Party An outdoor party with live music celebrating 54th Mile's new single, "Catherine Don't" with special guest Geoffrey Solomon will be held on Saturday, April 16, at 7:30 p.m. at Heck.house, 3498 E. Ponce de Leon Ave in Scottdale. Heck.house will offer drinks for donations by serving craft beer on tap and other alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

