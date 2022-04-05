Women’s Resource Center to End Domestic Violence receives grant to support safe housing program

Share

Decatur, GA — The Atlanta Women’s Foundation has awarded the Women’s Resource Center to End Domestic Violence $25,000 as part of its Rebuilding Women Initiative.

The initiative builds on the progress of the 2020 COVID-19 Grantee Relief Fund and addresses the intersecting barriers women and girls face in the wake of the pandemic, according to a press release. It will make it possible for women and girls to have access to physical and mental healthcare and safe shelter, so they won’t be in danger of abuse or other harm.

Women will additionally receive rent, utilities, and grocery assistance to prevent homelessness and access to safe, quality childcare. Other recipients include The Drake House and New Pathways.

The Women’s Resource Center to End Domestic Violence, which is based in Decatur, will use the grant to support its Safe House for Survivors Program. The program provides secure and confidential temporary housing for domestic violence survivors and their children. It also provides services including case planning, employment assistance, child care assistance, transportation, financial education, support groups, parenting support, resiliency programming, health and wellness activities, meals and basic needs assistance.

“After several years of seeing a dramatic increase in the financial assistance needed to help women and children safely escape situations of domestic violence, this grant will have an incredible impact on the lives of the women and the children who are seeking a safe haven,” said Jean Douglas, executive director of Women’s Resource Center. “Providing DV survivors with options for remaining independent from their abusers, including a safe place to stay, childcare, transportation and other basic needs, allows them to begin a new life. We’re honored to be selected as a grant recipient as a part of the Atlanta Women’s Foundation’s Rebuilding Women Initiative, which is truly giving women the opportunity to safely rebuild their lives.”

The COVID-19 pandemic is increased the need for the Women’s Resource Center to End Domestic Violence to provide financial assistance. In 2020 and 2021, more than 10 times the funds were needed each year compared to 2019 to assist domestic violence survivors who had lost their jobs, whose children weren’t in school or daycare, and who needed the emergency assistance to remain in their new, safe homes, the press release states.

“AWF is committed to ensuring women and girls in our communities are not left behind,” said DiShonda Hughes, AWF’s Chief Mission Officer, “We are challenging the negative effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on women by providing funding and support to the nonprofit organizations that are helping women to eliminate barriers and lead healthy, safe, and economically self-sufficient lives.”

