A summary of results from the May 24 primary election

Here are election results from the May 24 primary for races in our area. Any race where the top two candidates didn’t get more than 50% of the vote is headed to a runoff on June 21. Results will be certified on May 31.

DeKalb County Commission – Democratic

District 2

Lauren Alexander – 34.67%

Marshall Orson – 41.35%

MIchelle Long Spears – 23.98%

Alexander and Orson will appear in the June 21 runoff.

District 3

Andrew Walter Bell – 21.15%

Larry Johnson (Incumbent) – 78.85% – Winner

District 7

Gregory Adams – 16.38%

Lorraine Cochran-Johnson (Incumbent) – 77.42% – Winner

D. Marie Monroe – 6.20%

DeKalb County School Board – Nonpartisan

District 2

Steven Bowden – 23.65%

Wendy Hamilton – 19.31%

Whitney McGinniss – 27.62%

Candice McKinley – 29.41%

McGinnis and McKinley will appear in the June 21 runoff.

District 4

Bonnie Chappell – 36.91%

Allyson Gevertz (incumbent) – 63.09% – Winner

District 6

Diijon DaCosta – 49.16%

Janet Hughes – 29.52%

Venola Mason – 21.32%

DaCosta and Hughes will appear in the June 21 runoff.

U.S. House of Representatives District 4 – Republican

Jonathan Chavez – 78.35% – Winner

Surrea Ivy – 21.65%

Incumbent Democratic Rep. Hank Johnson did not have a primary challenge and will face off against Chavez in November.

U.S. House of Representatives District 5 – Democratic

Charlotte Macbagito – 4.15%

Valencia Stovall – 9.53%

Nikema Williams (Incumbent) – 86.32% – Winner

The Republican primary for this seat had one candidate, Christian Zimm. Zimm will face Williams in November.

State House of Representatives

District 84 – Democratic

Omari Crawford – 81.03% – Winner

Maurice Raeford – 19.97%

District 85 – Democratic

Karla Drenner (Incumbent) – 73.84% – Winner

Joscelyn C. O’Neil – 26.16%

District 86 – Democratic

Jacqueline Adams – 46.23%

Imani Barnes – 47.62%

Marvis McDaniel Ivey – 6.15%

Adams and Barnes will appear in the June 21 runoff. There was only one Republican in the primary: Lisa Kinnemore. The winner of the runoff will face Kinnemore in November.

District 88 – Democratic

Billy Mitchell (Incumbent) – 64.62% – Winner

Gabrielle Rogers – 35.38%

There was only one Republican in the primary: William Park Freeman. He will face Mitchell in November.

District 90 – Democratic

Saira Draper – 42.56%

Peter Hubbard – 5.86%

Bentley Hudgins – 14.46%

Stewart Parnacott – 2.65%

Michelle Schreiner – 34.47%

Draper and Schreiner will appear in the June 21 runoff. There was only one Republican in the primary, Jodi Diodati. She will face the winner of the June 21 runoff in November.

