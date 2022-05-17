Anna’s BBQ owner retiring, opening food truck

Share

Atlanta, GA — Anna’s BBQ owner Anna Phelps has announced that she is retiring, and the restaurant is under new management.

In an Instagram post on May 17, Phelps made the announcement and noted that Anna and Cali’s Cafe Food Truck is coming soon.

“To the city of Atlanta and the Kirkwood community, I’m happy and sad to announce that I (Lakesia Anna Phelps) am retiring from Anna’s BBQ,” she said in the Instagram post. “After 9 [years] of working hard to loving customers to being featured in magazines, I’ve come to the conclusion that it’s time for my team and i to make some changes. We’re gonna miss you all. thank you for your support.”

Phelps opened Anna’s BBQ in 2013 in the neighborhood she grew up in. She was inspired by her grandparents and previously described the restaurant as a hole in the wall place with a vintage style and old, rugged feel.

As a kid, her grandparents would cook out on the grill every weekend to feed their large family.

One day as a young girl, Phelps’ grandfather had stepped away from the grill, so she decided to try to flip the meat. She was hungry and ready for the food to be done.

“[He] came back and he was like, ‘girl, what are you doing?’ But actually, I knew what I was doing. So he kind of stood back and let me do it,” Phelps previously said.

Her passion for cooking eventually let her to just jump in and open up a restaurant, which has become a family affair, Decaturish previously reported.

Phelps and her daughter, Destiny Phelps, will launch Anna and Cali’s Cafe food truck, and serve barbecue, burgers and fried fish. The food truck is named for Phelps and her granddaughter, Cali, according to Eater Atlanta.

