Atlanta Opera to host ‘Come As You Are’ festival at Pullman Yards

Share

Atlanta, GA — The Atlanta Opera will end its season at Pratt Pullman Yards with its “Come As You Are” festival. The festival will feature a new production of the blockbuster musical “Cabaret” performed in repertoire with the chamber opera “As One.”

A special Saturday matinee will highlight Jay Hunter Morris in a cabaret-style concert. The “Come As You Are” festival builds on the company’s successful “Discoveries Series,” which has a decade-long tradition of bringing bold and adventurous works to unexpected locations throughout metro Atlanta, according to a press release.

The Atlanta Opera will present “Cabaret” on throughout June and will present “As One” on June 9 and 11. The Cabaret Evening with Jay Hunter Morris will be on Saturday, June 18, at 2 p.m.

Tickets for “Cabaret” and “As One” start at $20 for standing-room only tickets and range to $250 for premium cabaret tables in the Kit Kat Club. Both operas will be performed in English with English supertitles.

The Atlanta Opera’s production of “Cabaret” is adapted from the 1998 Broadway revival that ran for over 2,377 performances at Studio 54 in New York. Zvulun will direct this new production, which will embrace the atmosphere of the Pullman Yards pavilion.

Recently, the Atlanta Opera set up a big tent to persevere by performing during the COVID-19 pandemic. Other “Discoveries Series” performances have been held at Atlanta Botanical Garden, Paris on Ponce and other locations both downtown and Sandy Springs.

“There’s a different kind of electricity between singers and audience when you are in an unexpected space. That is the essence of the Discoveries Series,” said Tomer Zvulun, the Atlanta Opera’s Carl W. Knobloch Jr. general and artistic director. “Pullman Yards offers us not only a historic, raw space that would be ideal for Cabaret’s Kit Kat Club, but also provides us an opportunity to reach out to a community and a neighborhood we have never interacted with. We have made it our mission at The Atlanta Opera to truly be embedded in the fabric of this city, and our residence in Pullman Yards is another testament to that commitment.”

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.