Avondale Estates to host concert series on Town Green in June

Zoe Seiler May 20, 2022
Avondale Estates Town Green construction fencing, Feb. 10, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Avondale Estates, GA — The city of Avondale Estates has announced the inaugural weekend wind down concert series that will be held throughout the month of June on the Town Green.

“The summer concert series kicks off the opening of the city’s new Town Green, creating a place for the community to come together while experiencing Avondale Estates’ downtown commercial district,” the city said in an announcement.

The concert lineup is as follows:

– The Town Green kickoff concert will be on June 5 from 5-8 p.m.Capricorn Records recording artist Randall Bramblett will perform with special guest Donna Hopkins in a fusion of jazz, blues and southern rock.
– Wasted Potential Brass Band, a New Orleans brass band, performs on June 12 from 6-8 p.m.

– The city will hold a Juneteenth celebration on the Town Green on June 19. There will be Juneteenth programming from 5-6 p.m. and Grant Green Jr., a jazz and blues guitarist, will take the stage from 6-8 p.m.

– There will be a National Pride Month Celebration on June 26, featuring an Atlanta Pride community family fun day from 4-6 p.m. and Diane Durrett will perform soulful blues from 6-8 p.m.

The city’s annual fireworks and Fourth of July celebration will take place at the Town Green this year.

The events will feature music and food trucks.

