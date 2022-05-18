Beacon Hill Middle School students stage walk out in support of Roe v. Wade

Share

This story has been updated.

Decatur, GA — Students at Beacon Hill Middle in Decatur staged a walkout on May 18 in support of Roe V. Wade.

A message left with the school district seeking comment was not immediately returned. Politico obtained an initial draft opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito that is a renunciation of the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that guaranteed federal constitutional protections of abortion rights, as well as Planned Parenthood v. Casey, a 1992 decision that largely maintained that right.

The Supreme Court’s ruling will not be final until the opinion is published, which is likely in the next two months, Politico reported. Currently, Roe v. Wade is still law, and abortion rights are protected under the constitution.

A parent posted a video of the event:

So proud of my daughter for organizing this protest for women's rights and to support #RoeVsWade @BeaconHillMiddleSchool in #Decatur GA. @ajc @Decaturish pic.twitter.com/OG3f4UQag4 — Pradnya Mhatre M.D. MRMD (@PradnyaMhatreMD) May 18, 2022

Students could be heard chanting, “My body, my rights.” A witness said the walkout occurred at 10:15 a.m. and teachers and staff stood near the protest to keep students safe from passing vehicles.

There are reports of another protest planned by the high school, though details were not immediately available. This story will be updated when more information is received.

The Decatur School Board recently renamed the city’s middle school to Beacon Middle School, discarding the earlier name of Renfroe Middle School.

Following the protest, Principal Greg Wiseman sent out the following email to parents to address rumors about the event:

Dear Parents, Today at 10:15, a student-organized walkout occurred when over a hundred students gathered in front of the school at the end of the driveway and Adams St. There are untrue rumors spreading about this event that I would like to clear up. The majority of our students remained in their classes. School administrators and over a dozen teachers were stationed outside to supervise the students that chose to protest. At around 10:25, students filed back into the building through the Adams St. door and the majority of students went directly to their 2nd period class as directed. These students were not suspended from school. However, a few dozen students remained in the hallway, ignoring teacher and administrators’ directions to return to class on multiple occasions. This group was loud, disruptive, and created a physical and emotionally unsafe situation. Consequences for these students will follow the CSD Code of Conduct. A few students left the campus all together prior to and during the walkout. As soon as these students were identified, their families were called to ensure their safety as per our protocols. Consequences for these students will follow the CSD Code of Conduct. If you have any questions, please reach out to me. – Greg Wiseman

Reporter Zoe Seiler contributed to this story.

