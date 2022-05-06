Biz bits: Clarity Fitness focusing on body positivity, Lenz celebrates 30th anniversary

Share

Decatur, GA — Here’s a look at business news in our community.

— Clarity Fitness, located in downtown Decatur, a weight inclusive wellness center, is celebrating mental health awareness month throughout the month of May.

“We work closely with the eating disorder recovery world to help people in recovery reshape their relationship with fitness, and we guide all of our members (regardless of eating disorder history) toward a fitness approach geared toward exploring what a happy and healthy relationship with fitness looks like for them,” said Abbey Griffith, owner and founder of Clarity Fitness. “Too much of the industry is geared toward focusing on all the things people deem ‘wrong’ with their bodies, but this only fosters a hate for themselves, movement, and can ultimately lead to disordered eating and unnecessary stress and shame. Fitness is meant to respect and care for the body, not punish it, and we’re happy to be a part of a greater conversation about making that more mainstream.”

Clarity Fitness opened in Decatur in January 2020. Griffith recovered from eating disorders that were largely brought on by the extreme and weight-loss centered messaging commonly used in the fitness industry. Clarity Fitness encourages its clients to find their version of joyful movement, according to Clarity Fitness’ website.

The trainers also focus on maintaining a body positive, Health at Every Size informed environment during training sessions.

“Body Positivity gets misconstrued to mean ‘positive body image,’ when in reality body positivity is a social justice issue surrounding discrimination, stigma, and abuse of people in larger bodies, bodies of color, and disabled bodies,” Griffith said. “Clarity Fitness works to be an ally in the ongoing work demanding change in the fitness space and beyond. Our vision is a world where everyone truly believes that they are enough in their bodies as they are. We are honored and excited to demand massive change.”

Clarity Fitness is located at 1 W. Court Square, suite 100 in Decatur. It is open Monday-Friday from 6 a.m.-8 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Parking is available at the 1 West Court Square parking deck.

— Lenz, a marketing and advertising firm based in Decatur, recently celebrated its 30th year in business.

Here’s the full press release:

April 18, 2022 (Atlanta, GA) — Lenz, a leading marketing and advertising firm based in Decatur, Georgia, recently celebrated its 30th anniversary of helping companies, communities, and causes reach for higher goals. Founded in 1992 in the basement office of CEO and President Richard J. Lenz, the company has grown into a vibrant business that has supported hundreds of companies with their marketing needs. Lenz offers integrated marketing including brand strategy, public relations, digital and traditional advertising, web-based communication solutions, and strategic analysis for healthcare and other service-related businesses. “I am extremely grateful for the trust our clients and business partners have placed in us over the years,” says Richard J. Lenz. “While we commemorate Lenz’s achievement, we also celebrate the growth and accomplishments of our clients. They inspire us. And for more than 30 years, we have worked hard to advance their vital missions with effective marketing and media. “The company’s mission from the start was to use marketing communications to help people, companies, and causes that are trying to make a positive difference in the world,” Lenz explains. “This has led to attracting clients in the fields of healthcare, science, conservation, arts, and education, who are focused on creating healthier and sustainable communities.” The company is best known for its expertise with healthcare marketing, assisting physician practices and hospitals in the Southeast and nationally. Additionally, the company has had a rich history of tackling a broad array of communications projects and campaigns. To that end, Lenz has designed and developed brand-elevating digital and advertising media campaigns, created and launched hundreds of websites, raised millions of dollars for causes, built radio and digital media properties, and founded and grown cause-driven festivals. “What has brought us to this anniversary has been to focus on combining innovative and effective marketing strategies with a staff dedicated to superior customer service and integrity,” Lenz says. “Thirty years is a generation. And in that time, we have not only survived through several very difficult business recessions and a global pandemic, we have worked hard to adapt and thrive,” explains Lenz. “We have done this as marketing communications have gone through many radical changes. We are excited about the future as we continue to attack new opportunities.” To learn more, visit lenzmarketing.com.

— Attorney Mawuli Davis, partner of the Davis Bozeman Johnson Law firm, will serve as Georgia State University College of Law’s 2022 Commencement speaker on Friday, May 13 at Center Parc Stadium.

Davis, who graduated from GSU in 2002, is the 2019 recipient of the Ben F. Johnson Public Service award and most recently he was named one of Atlanta magazine’s 500 most powerful leaders, according to an announcement.

“To serve as the commencement speaker for the Georgia State University College of Law class of 2022 is truly one of the greatest honors of my professional career,” Davis said. “The class of 2022 has shown the grit, determination, and courage that we need so desperately in this historic moment in our state, country, and world.”

Read more about Davis’ background here: Award-Winning Civil Rights Attorney Selected as Commencement Speaker – Georgia State University News – Alumni, College of Law – (gsu.edu)

— Attorneys Tedra Cannella, Rob Snyder and Rory Weeks have announced the creation of Cannella Snyder LLC, a law firm specializing in major personal injury, wrongful death, product liability and whistleblower cases.

Here is the full press release:

Decatur, GA – Attorneys Tedra Cannella, Rob Snyder, and Rory Weeks are excited to announce the formation of Cannella Snyder LLC. The law firm specializes in major personal injury, wrongful death, product liability, and whistleblower cases. Cannella Snyder’s office is located in downtown Decatur, Georgia. Cannella Snyder is already making headlines for their successes in the courtroom. In January 2022, Tedra Cannella and Rory Weeks, along with Jim Butler (Butler Prather LLP), won a $127 million verdict against a seatbelt manufacturer. That case, Andrews v. Autoliv Japan, Ltd., was heard in the U.S. District Court for the North District of Georgia. Attorney Rob Snyder recently argued to the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit in Hencely v. Fluor Inc., a case involving a wounded veteran. Cannella Snyder has also filed a complaint against lift manufacturer Rough Country alleging its lift kit caused the death of a child in the rear seat of a Ford Escape. The case, Bryson v. Rough Country, is pending in the Northern District of Georgia. In addition to their legal work, Cannella Snyder’s attorneys are also sought-after speakers. Partners Tedra Cannella, Rory Weeks, and Rob Snyder have recently presented at the Georgia Trial Lawyers Association, Institute of Continuing Legal Education, ICLE’s General Practice and Trial Institute, Gwinnett Trial Lawyers Association, and the Cobb County Trial Lawyers Association. They have spoken about litigation strategy, fees statutes, conducting discovery, attorney-client privilege, and the False Claims Act. If you are looking for a personal injury, wrongful death, product liability, or whistleblower attorney, please reach out to Cannella Snyder. The law firm works with clients across Georgia. You can also contact the Cannella Snyder team if you are looking for a co-counsel on a case or for experienced speakers. About Cannella Snyder Cannella Snyder represents plaintiffs in personal injury, product liability, wrongful death, and whistleblower cases. The law firm is located in downtown Decatur, Georgia, at 315 West Ponce de Leon Avenue, Suite 885, Decatur, Georgia 30030.

— CaringWorks has received a $10,000 grant from The Home Depot Foundation to redesign the outdoor spaces at Hope House Capital Campaign to facilitate contemplation, fellowship and restoration.

Here is the full press release:

ATLANTA, March 31, 2022 – CaringWorks, one of the largest providers of supportive housing in the metropolitan

Atlanta area for 20 years, has received a $10,000 grant from The Home Depot Foundation to assist in restoring

common areas at Hope House in order to improve the lived experience and enhance the therapy benefits for those

exiting homelessness. The funds from the grant will be used to revitalize the existing courtyard into a green space

where residents can reflect, relax and celebrate throughout their journey of recovery. “We are grateful for the generosity of organizations like The Home Depot Foundation that support our work in

providing a path to independence for the residents of Hope House,” said CaringWorks CEO Carol Collard. “Having

an outdoor space that encourages contemplation and facilitates fellowship is vital to our program, which combines

housing solutions with healthcare, employment assistance and other supportive services to end the cycle of

chronic homelessness.” The nearly 2,000-square-foot internal courtyard at Hope House is being transformed by a task force and volunteers

from Central Presbyterian Church. Funds from the grant will be used toward improvements such as seasonal

plantings, an edible garden for the residents to tend, a new storage facility, outdoor seating, grills, and the

installation of a tranquil fountain, which has already been donated. Hope House provides quality housing and structured support to adult men who have experienced homelessness

and are in recovery from substance addiction with special programming for co-occurring disorders such as post-

traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), deaf or hard of hearing, HIV/AIDS, and mental illness. Clients can reside at Hope

House for up to two years, but the average stay is approximately nine months. This provides an opportunity to

maintain safe, stable housing while engaging in positive steps toward greater independence and responsibility. At

times, up to 25% of the residents at Hope House are veterans. “The Home Depot Foundation supports housing initiatives for our nation’s combat-wounded veterans, veterans in

need of critical home repairs and veterans at risk of homelessness,” said Erica Headlee, manager of programs and

strategic partnerships, The Home Depot Foundation. “Recognizing that there are more than 37,000 veterans who

are experiencing homelessness on any given night, we work closely with nonprofit partners like CaringWorks to

build and improve homes and facilities for our nation’s heroes.”

— International Cultural Exchange Services welcomes a new local coordinator.

Here is the full press release:

Decatur, GA – 5/2/2022 – International Cultural Exchange Services (ICES) welcomes Selma Calaman as a new

Local Coordinator. “I was born in Maryland and grew up in several small towns near Atlantic City, New Jersey. In my early 20’s, I moved to Miami, Florida and enjoyed the bohemian vibe of living in Coconut Grove for a little more than a year; then, moved to Atlanta. I’ve lived in the Atlanta area more than 46 years, in Fulton County for the first 3 years and DeKalb County since. The thing I enjoy most about living in DeKalb County is the abundance of green space. My hobbies and interests include: interior design, reading, cultural arts, painting, nature, tennis, being a community activist and an avid jazz enthusiast. I’m excited about working with exchange students because I enjoy exploring other cultures. Also, I enjoy playing a role in activities and events that enhance and transform the life of others.” Selma is excited for this new opportunity to work with international high school students and the local families that host them and feels that having exchange students in our local schools and communities increase mutual understanding and improves relationships between countries. Selma will be working with families and schools in Decatur and in the surrounding area. Selma is currently looking for families that would like to host for the school year of 2022. Exchange students live as a member of the host family—not a guest or boarder. They participate in family activities, follow host family rules, and help with chores. Students have their own medical insurance and spending money to cover all personal expenses; Host families provide room & board and loving parental guidance to the student. As the Local Coordinator, Selma is available to answer questions, give advice, and provide general support to students and host families throughout the experience. For more information about hosting or working with ICES, please contact Selma Calaman at [email protected].

