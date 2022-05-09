Biz Bits: Outreach opening new regional headquarters, Start:ME participant launches new business

Share

Atlanta, GA — Here’s a look at business news in our community.

— Outreach is opening its new regional headquarters at Star Metals Offices in Atlanta.

Here is the full press release:

ATLANTA, GA (Mar. 31, 2022) – Outreach, the sales execution platform helping revenue organizations deliver efficient, predictable growth, is opening its regional headquarters at Star Metals Offices in Atlanta, announced the Allen Morris Company, the real estate firm behind the $500 million Star Metals District in West Midtown. Outreach is the latest stellar office tenant addition to Star Metals Offices and will be occupying 33,000 sq. ft. of office space on the 10th floor. “Star Metals Offices was specifically designed to cater to the “T.A.M.I” tenant profile and Outreach is a perfect example of new-to-market tech and creative firms shifting towards West Midtown,” said Spencer Morris, Chief Investment Officer of the Allen Morris Company. “We are excited to welcome Outreach to the Star Metals District.” Joe Grace of Cresa Global represented Outreach. Brooke Dewey of JLL represented the Allen Morris Company in the transaction. “We are so excited to be opening our office in Atlanta soon,” said Leslie Pendergast, Outreach Chief People Officer. “Atlanta is such a vibrant area with a diverse and rich talent pool and will be an amazing addition to our growing team. Furthermore, we couldn’t be happier with the way our physical space is taking shape. We are striving to make it the most inclusive and welcoming office we’ve ever designed. We can’t wait to welcome employees to the space in a few months.” Since launching, several firms and entertainment venues have made their way to Star Metals including: Prevail Coffee, selected by Eater as one of the top “Essential Coffee Shops in Atlanta”; Sweetgreen, the popular salad concept; Sushi Hayakawa, the James Beard-nominated Japanese omakase dining experience; Wagamama, the U.K. Asian-inspired and ramen bar; PlantHouse, the premium plant store and terrarium featuring an in-store bar; Flight Club, a restaurant & high-tech darts concept; and Savi Provisions, the gourmet and organic marketplace. Star Metals Offices offers a confluence of modern luxury and unparalleled amenities that provide an anchor for West Midtown’s cultural resurgence, while honoring the historical composition and materials of the old rail yards of Westside Atlanta’s heritage. Additional amenities of Star Metals Offices include lush-green and landscaped open-air terraces on each tenant floor as well as a 10,000 SF amenity floor that features a 30-person conference room and can host events for more than 250 guests. The building was also recently awarded the WiredScore Platinum certification, the highest level of technological connectivity. Star Metals is the Allen Morris Company’s 85th successful development in its 64-year history. The multi-faceted firm has numerous large-scale projects throughout Atlanta, Central and South Florida, and is actively seeking additional opportunities throughout the Southeast. For additional information visit www.allenmorris.com

— Former Start:ME grant winner, David Sessions, has launched a second Atlanta-based service business focused on car detailing.

Here is the full press release:

Atlanta, GA / March 21, 2022 – Today Mint Mobile Detail announces the launch of its company in May 2022. Mint Mobile Detail is a professional car detailing service company with fully equipped state-of-the-art mobile auto detailing vans. Mint Mobile Detail serves residents in the city of Atlanta, Decatur, Buckhead and Cobb County. This is a second business launch for Mint Mobile Detail’s owner, David Sessions. Sessions is an Army vet and previous alumni of Emory’s Start:Me program, a business training program that provides entrepreneurs the tools and connections necessary to build and grow successful businesses. In 2018, Sessions pitched his first business in the Start:Me program and was awarded a competitive $4,500 grant. Using this grant, he built a successful pressure washing business that was taking in over $500,000 in annual revenue within two years of its launch. Sessions’ company did this while maintaining a consistent profit and remaining debt-free. David brings his previous sales and training experience with Fortune-500 companies and his experience as an Army veteran to all his business ventures. With his first company, Sessions built a reputation as a living wage employer and gave consistently to neighborhood organizations, such as Kirkwood Cares and Neighbors in Need. These organizations fight displacement in intown Atlanta neighborhoods by providing critical repairs to low-income neighbors’ homes. With Mint Mobile Detailing, Sessions brings this same drive, experience and commitment to employees and the community. Sessions has noted that giving back to the community is an integral part of his business philosophy. “In East Atlanta gentrification is an issue in many neighborhoods. As more upscale homes and businesses are built in a neighborhood, property taxes go up, sometimes creating a problem for longtime residents. We are involved in a program to help those residents stay in their homes.” Sessions is also committed to being a living wage employer. A living wage is the amount of money needed for a given worker and their family to cover the cost of their minimum needs where they live, including food, childcare, health insurance, housing, transportation, and other necessities like clothing and personal care items. The minimum wage does not provide a living wage for most American families. In 2021, Sessions’ previous business did not pay any employee less than $20 an hour. He brings the same commitment to living wage employment to Mint Mobile Detail. Mint Mobile Detail will officially launch to the public in May 2022. Through Mint’s website (getmintmobiledetail.com) you can easily schedule, track, and pay for mobile car washing, auto detailing, and other services at a time and date that fits your schedule. Mint’s professionally trained technicians will come to you with all the equipment needed to make your car feel new again. Through their online scheduling software, techs will text when they are on the way, when they arrive and when the service is complete. Customers can easily pay online for their services. Mint Mobile techs would love to chat with you when they come to clean your vehicle, but their online system also allows for contactless service for customers that need it. Whether you’re at home or work, the certified Mint Mobile Detail techs will take care of your car so you can get back to living your life. Mint Mobile Detail also offers monthly memberships that allow clients to never worry about scheduling a car detail again. Mint members will enjoy regular monthly cleanings and receive exclusive discounts. Members will have their cleanings scheduled in advance and will be billed automatically each month at a members-only discounted rate.

— Harry Norman Realtors has announced a partnership with High Museum of Art to support the museum through fundraisers and events.

Here is the full press release:

ATLANTA: Harry Norman, REALTORS®, a luxury real estate firm that prides itself on service excellence and market expertise, announced a new partnership with the High Museum of Art. With both organizations having deep roots in the greater Atlanta area, the contribution this partnership delivers will help support the community endeavors of the High Museum in the communities both organizations call home. Beautiful homes pair perfectly with beautiful art and inspire us to dream. The partnership is just one of several new Harry Norman, REALTORS® initiatives for 2022. “We are excited by the opportunity to work with such a prestigious Atlanta institution. We had been looking to form a partnership with the High for some time, and the return to in-person events and connections made 2022 the perfect year for us to embark on this sponsorship,” said Luke Trigwell, Vice President of Marketing for Harry Norman. “Our two organizations share a number of core values, and at the heart are both here to serve and give back to the Atlanta community.” As an Exhibition Series Sponsor, Harry Norman’s involvement assists in bringing national and international exhibitions to the High Museum. One such exhibition kicked off the sponsorship – The Obama Portraits which debuted at the High in January. Through the ongoing partnership, Harry Norman, REALTORS® will not only receive partner recognition, but the firm is also able to get involved by sponsoring additional activities such as the High Museum’s Wine Auction that took place in March. These high-profile events provide exceptional brand exposure while facilitating opportunities for onsite attendance, client networking, agent appreciation and more. This was the first time Harry Norman had taken part, and as a proud Sovereign Sponsor, the 20 agents and executives in attendance had the opportunity to enjoy a fantastic event while contributing to the very worthy charities that the High Museum supports. “The ability to be affiliated with such incredible exhibits and events is so important to us,” added Trigwell. “Many of these are hard to get tickets or events that align with our luxury brand, so being able to invite high dollar home buyers as well as give access to our agents to support the community is so important.”

