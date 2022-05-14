Type to search

Boom truck falls onto house in greater Decatur, no injuries reported

Boom truck falls onto house in greater Decatur, no injuries reported

Decaturish.com May 13, 2022
A tree removal company's boom truck fell on top of a residence in Greater Decatur on Friday, May 13, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse
By Dan Whisenhunt and Dean Hesse

Greater Decatur, GA — A tree removal company’s boom truck fell on top of a residence in Greater Decatur on Friday, May 13, 2022.

The incident occurred Friday evening in the 400 block of Landover Drive.

DeKalb County Fire Rescue Capt. Jaeson Daniels told Decaturish, “A  tree removal company was at a residence removing a tree, and we are assuming [the boom truck] got overloaded on one side and subsequently toppled over into the house. The boom punctured the roof of the structure. No one was in the house and no one was injured.”

A witness told photographer Dean Hesse the company had extended the boom all the way over the house and into the backyard. The truck was taking down limbs when the witness went inside the house. Then the witness heard a loud boom when the truck fell over.

