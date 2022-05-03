Candidate Q&A: Georgia House District 85

Share

Decaturish.com sent a Q&A to all candidates running for the Georgia House of Representatives and Senate. Here are the responses of the candidates running for House District 85 in the May 24 election. Early voting starts May 2. To see your sample ballot, visit the Georgia Secretary of State's My Voter Page by clicking here. The answers have not been edited. All our elections coverage can be found at Decaturishvotes.com. To see a map of Georgia House districts, click here. Editor's note: Rep. Karla Drenner (incumbent) and Joscelyn O'Neil are both running in this race. The Q&A was sent to each candidate, but messages to O'Neil were not returned and a Q&A from her was not submitted.

Candidate name: Karla Drenner

Candidate website: https://karladrenner.com

What is your occupation? College Professor

What neighborhood do you call home? Central Unincorporated Dekalb County – Avondale Rockbridge area

Why are you running for this position? Representation matters. Elections have consequences. I am running because I have a proven track record of improving the lives of working families to bring economic, racial, social, gender, and environmental justice to our communities.

If elected, what are your top two or three priorities? To continue to do the above.

How would you work to accomplish your priorities if elected? My priorities are the same as my constituents which are economic, racial, social, gender, and environmental justice in our communities.

How would you work with members of the opposing party to accomplish your goals? Policymaking is a team sport even in a world that has grown increasingly polarized. As idealistically as it sounds, it takes all voices to make the world better. I will continue to listen, agree to disagree, and not be disagreeable. In other words, temperament matters now more than ever.



Do you support expanding Medicaid in Georgia and how would you work to accomplish this? Yes, I will continue to use my voice to support Medicaid expansion; this includes supporting those who believe expanding Medicaid helps the greater good.

Do you support full legalization of marijuana in Georgia? Why or why not? I support the decriminalization of marijuana; fully support its medical uses, lowering the barriers for use.

Do you support the creation of new cities in DeKalb County? Why or why not? In general, no. I am willing to listen to my constituents and take each occurrence on its own merits weighing what is holistically positive for every impacted community.

What do you think of the current process for creating new cities? The current process lacks substance, transparency, and citizen engagement and offers little critical, independent analysis upon which policymakers can rely.

Do you support ending Georgia’s prohibition on gambling? Why or why not? Gambling is such a broadly used term. First, I do not support hurting animals. Second, I support online sports betting, maybe casino gambling, if there is citizen support and if the revenue generated funds health and education.

If the state has a surplus due to increased revenue, how should the money be spent? Fully fund educational goals for k-12, including pre-k 3, support staff, cafeteria workers, and bus drivers; address the backlog of state employees’ salary increases; and invest in our infrastructure (water, sewers, and roadways).

What can the state do about private companies buying single family homes as investments? Should the state do anything? This is a complex problem to address; the state could change its tax policy, or local governments could address this by restructuring how they tax single-family properties.

What can the state do to make housing more affordable in Georgia?

Before the pandemic, the world was already experiencing an acute housing shortage, both in the rental and sales markets. COVID-19 accelerated the absence of available housing as supply chain challenges collided with a rush of buyers looking for more space fueled by historically low-interest rates. Here are a few affordability suggestions:

Beginning with how local governments could use up zoning. This would allow the construction of up to several units per lot. Second, offering financial incentives could stimulate both the supply and demand sides through low-interest loans or tax abatements. Lastly, down payment assistance programs could allow smaller down payments, ease the burden on buyers, and help ensure homeownership is more attainable for the middle class.

One of my favorites is Tiny Homes:)

If you are elected, do you promise to conduct yourself in an ethical and transparent manner? How would you work to promote ethics and transparency in government? I have and will continue to do so; and we have laws – let’s enforce them, especially regarding conflict of interests.