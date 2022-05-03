Candidate Q&A: Georgia House District 86

Share

Decaturish.com sent a Q&A to all candidates running for the Georgia House of Representatives and Senate. Here are the responses of the candidates running for House District 86 in the May 24 election. Early voting starts May 2. Editor's note: A Q&A was also sent to candidate Marvis McDaniel Ivey but they did not respond.

Candidate name: Jacqueline L. Adams

Candidate website: www.facebook.com/adamsforaction

What is your occupation? Master Cosmetologist

What neighborhood do you call home? Hiawatha Estates

Why are you running for this position? To serve the people of Georgia

If elected, what are your top two or three priorities? Make sure legislation is in place to maintain assistance for our seniors with adequate health care. (2) Work to make sure that aid for our citizens that are suffering with mental illness. (3) Work to retard crime in our state.

How would you work to accomplish your priorities if elected? By working to bridge the gap with my colleagues across the aisle, so that collectively we can move the state forward.

How would you work with members of the opposing party to accomplish your goals? In order to move any project forward, one must humble themself and listen to the views of others and be able to articulate to them, that we work for ‘the many’ and not ‘the one’. So laying party aside, let’s focus on the issues that we all are facing.

Do you support expanding Medicaid in Georgia and how would you work to accomplish this? I believe that medicaid is a program that benefits our citizens, especially our seniors. And as stated, in order for this program as well as any program or legislation would or could be accomplished if we look beyond our party and focus on the people.

Do you support full legalization of marijuana in Georgia? Why or why not? I believe the legalization of marijuana in Georgia could increase revenue for the state and it can reduce illegal transactions by unlawful individuals.

Do you support the creation of new cities in DeKalb County? Why or why not? I believe the citizens of DeKalb County, should have the right to make that decision.

What do you think of the current process for creating new cities? The current process for cityhood where the proposal is introduced by our legislators is sufficient.

Do you support ending Georgia’s prohibition on gambling? Why or why not? I think that there are so many ways that Georgia can gain revenue. Gambling is maybe a way. We have the Georgia lottery and backdoor gambling machines stores. If made legal, then it can be taxed. Then more money can be directed towards Seniors and Youths programs.

If the state has a surplus due to increased revenue, how should the money be spent? Extra revenue should be directed towards mental health assistance and lowering health cost for seniors and youth programs.

What can the state do about private companies buying single family homes as investments? Should the state do anything? I honestly can’t kick against any company buying the property of willing sellers, or purchasing property that is being auctioned. The state can look into the process for information.

What can the state do to make housing more affordable in Georgia? The State can introduce programs to assist home buyers, and make sure that legislation are in place to make sure that sellers are not price gouging.

If you are elected, do you promise to conduct yourself in an ethical and transparent manner? How would you work to promote ethics and transparency in government? I pride myself on being an ethical person. The voters can trust that my focus will be to represent them in a modest, honest and ethical way. I will hold myself accountable for my actions, and if my fellow colleagues forget who they are, i will remind them that, all eyes are on us.

Candidate name: Imani Barnes, DrPH(c), MSPH

Candidate website: imani4ga.com

What is your occupation? Biomedical Scientist

What neighborhood do you call home? Tucker

Why are you running for this position? I want to serve as our District 86 Representative because I recognize the need for inclusion at the capitol that reflects the interests of the diverse families, businesses, and underserved populations in the district.

If elected, what are your top two or three priorities? I want to obtain education funding for our pre-K-12 youth to develop outlets to engage them with activities, mental health programs, and nutritional programs. I would also push higher education grants that encourage doctors to practice in underserved communities. Furthermore, residents are burdened with the inflated cost of living associated with lack of affordable housing. I will fight for increased support for housing assistance and affordable housing development within new construction.

How would you work to accomplish your priorities if elected? My plan is to network directly in the communities in which I represent to listen to the actual citizens who reside in the district. I would also be using my background in public health to gather evidence and data that proves the need for action on these issues.

How would you work with members of the opposing party to accomplish your goals? I would also network with members from the opposing party, as their concerns are just as important as those from the party in which i’m affiliated with. Bi-partisan participation and input is important to me, as any legislation I present would benefit us all.

Do you support expanding Medicaid in Georgia and how would you work to accomplish this? I do support Medicaid expansion. I would bring evidence-based data to the floor to express the need for expansion to assist those in poverty and low-income households.

Do you support full legalization of marijuana in Georgia? Why or why not? I would need to do further research to answer this question, as some marijuana is used for medicinal purposes and is necessary to individuals for a better quality of life.

Do you support the creation of new cities in DeKalb County? Why or why not? I have had several conversations with DeKalb citizens interested in forming the City of South Dekalb. I understand their push for city hood, as investors are buying up properties quickly and leaving the working class and seniors vulnerable. They also feel there has been a lack of economic development over decades. These are relevant issues that I would support if more research was done on all possible solutions.

What do you think of the current process for creating new cities? The process is lengthy and costly, but encompasses many avenues that allow a deep delve into if cityhood is the right path to take. I do agree with requiring approval from a Legislature and conducting a feasibility study.

Do you support ending Georgia’s prohibition on gambling? Why or why not? If this can reduce illegal gambling and crime due to gambling, I support it.

If the state has a surplus due to increased revenue, how should the money be spent? I feel this should be spent for homelessness support. Support for mental health therapy for the homeless, housing placement, and educational programs on how to overcome homelessness.

What can the state do about private companies buying single family homes as investments? Should the state do anything? I do feel there should be laws on how many properties can be bought by private companies to allow single families the opportunity to purchase homes as well.

What can the state do to make housing more affordable in Georgia? The state can evaluate other states that have successful affordable housing programs, and formulate that to fit our state and our specific situations. We can also develop legislation that requires developers to include a certain percentage of its units as affordable housing units to ensure equity and diversity within the growth of the community.

If you are elected, do you promise to conduct yourself in an ethical and transparent manner? How would you work to promote ethics and transparency in government? When I am elected as the next House District 86 Representative, I will work for all citizens and not just the ones who voted for me. I will remove bias and consider all sides of an issue before making decisions. To promote ethics and transparency, I would encourage my colleagues to also analyze issues without bias to the best of their abilities. Furthermore, I will be involved in the field where I am available and accessible to the citizens when they reach out about their issues.

