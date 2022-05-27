Chick-fil-A withdraws application to relocate on North Druid Hills Road

Share

By Logan C. Ritchie, contributor

Greater Decatur, GA — The talk of the town from last night’s county commission meeting was Edens’ proposal to develop North Decatur Mall, but a zoning application for N. Druid Hills Road was also on the docket.

DeKalb County commissioners approved the withdrawal of Chick-fil-A’s application to relocate from 3905 N. Druid Hills Road to 3795 N. Druid Hills Road, the former Pier 1 location. Zoning at 3795 N. Druid Hills Road has not changed since adoption of the first zoning ordinance and map in 1956.

The community first learned of the application in May 2021, and strongly opposed a drive-thru at the proposed location.

Voting down the application will “perpetuate a bad situation near the corner of North Hollywood Hills Road and Lawrenceville Highway,” said David Kirk, attorney for Chick-fil-A.

“It will disadvantage a minority business owner who has given his heart and soul to the neighborhood for many years,” said Kirk. “We will hope and pray that there will be no serious issues with traffic and continued accidents as people make the dangerous entrance into and out of that site.”

Residents said they don’t oppose Chick-fil-A, they oppose a drive-thru at 3795 N. Druid Hills.

