City Schools of Decatur names new middle school principal

Share

Decatur, GA — City Schools of Decatur has named Derrick Thomas as the next principal of Renfroe Middle School, Superintendent Maggie Fehrman said.

Thomas will assume the role effective July 1, which is the same date the middle school will transition to its new name, Beacon Hill Middle School. The Decatur School Board voted to change the name of the school at its May 10 meeting.

“Many of you will be familiar with Mr. Thomas, as he previously served as assistant principal and principal at Renfroe from 2008 to 2015,” Fehrman said in a press release. “I am thrilled that he is rejoining the CSD family. Mr. Thomas is returning after serving as the principal of two schools in Henry County. He also previously served as an assistant principal and teacher in Clayton County. Mr. Thomas has a proven record of highly effective leadership and an exemplary ability to build strong relationships with his students, staff, and community.”

Thomas additionally served as the principal of Eagles Landing Middle School from 2015-2018 and is currently the principal at Woodland Elementary School in the Henry County Public Schools district. He has been at Woodland Elementary since 2018.

“I am honored and extremely excited to return to CSD to serve as Principal of Beacon Hill Middle School,” Thomas said. “CSD and Beacon Hill have always set the bar high as to what school should look like, feel like, and be like. Beacon Hill has always held a special place in my heart. The Decatur community is second to none and has always been a model of excellence for surrounding communities. I am eager to return and begin my tenure at Beacon Hill and continue the great work of making Beacon Hill Middle School not only a premier school in the state but in the country. My family and I feel truly blessed by this opportunity and cannot wait to get started.”

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.