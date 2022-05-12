Comet Pub & Lanes partner turning Avellino’s in Decatur into Detroit-style pizza restaurant

Share

This story has been updated.

Decatur, GA — Avellino’s NY Style Pizzeria and Bar will become a Detroit-style pizza restaurant called Corner Slice.

Ben Horgan purchased the space and plans to open the restaurant in September at 902 West College Avenue. Horgan is the former general manager of Twain’s Brewpub & Billiards and is a partner at The Comet Pub & Lanes in Decatur.

The Shumacher Group, Inc. and Steve Josovitz represented the seller but worked directly with Horgan and the landlord to get to a closing, according to a blog post from Josovitz.

Avellino’s went under contract within one day of listing. There were dozens of back up offers and interested parties in the property.

The owner of Avellino’s, Luigi Rienzo, closed the restaurant after 14 years to focus on the Avellino’s location in Brookhaven and other real estate investments.

The lease expires on Dec. 31, 2023, with options to renew.

This story will be updated with more information.