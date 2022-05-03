Crash at North Decatur and Superior sends one driver to hospital; other driver cited

Share

Decatur, GA — One of Decatur’s most notorious intersections was the scene of yet another crash on Monday, May 2.

The crash occurred at the intersection of North Decatur Road and Superior Avenue and Decatur Police responded at 2:47 p.m., Sgt. John Bender said. The crash investigation revealed a green BMW was traveling eastbound on North Decatur Road and blue Toyota was stopped at a red light on Superior Avenue. Bender said as the BMW reached the intersection, a the traffic light for eastbound traffic changed to red.

“The BMW failed to stop for this light and struck the Toyota as it crossed North Decatur Road,” Bender said. “The driver of the Toyota sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment. The driver of the BMW received a citation for failure to obey a traffic control device.”

The intersection has been the scene of numerous crashes over the years and calls to improve things haven’t yielded any results.

Proposed improvements to the intersection were part of an updated Community Transportation Plan the City Commission adopted in 2018.

The transportation plan suggests widening North Decatur Road to create a left-turn lane. It calls for a new warning signal and signage, high visibility cross walks and a pedestrian refuge in the median on the west side of the intersection. Making the improvements could be a costly endeavor. It will require 12 feet of right of way and the relocation of the existing retaining wall on the northeast corner.

Mayor Patti Garrett has said it could cost $1.5 million, although that’s an older estimate and the price is likely higher now. She told Decaturish that the intersection is complicated because most of North Decatur Road is in unincorporated DeKalb County.

