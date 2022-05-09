Crime news: Decatur Police investigate damage to post office drop boxes

Share

Decatur, GA — Decatur Police on May 9 responded to the post office on West Ponce de Leon Avenue after getting a report of damaged property.

Police responded at 10 a.m.

“Two, exterior mail drop boxes at the business were forced open during the overnight hours,” Sgt. John Bender said. “It is unclear at this time if any mail was taken from the boxes once they were opened. The case is still actively being investigated.”

In other crime news:

– On April 26, Decatur Police responded to a burglary in progress at a construction site in the 100 block of Clairemont Avenue at 4:33 a.m. Sgt. Bender said a man was caught on camera entering the site through a window.

“Once inside, the suspect broke into a tool chest and placed power tools into a bag in an attempt to remove them from the site,” Sgt. Bender said. “While moving the tools, police officers encountered the suspect still inside the building and arrested him without incident.”

The suspect was identified as a 49-year-old DeKalb County Man, and he faces charges of burglary in the second degree, criminal trespassing and possession of “drug related objects.”

– On April 23 at 10:10 p.m., police responded to a report of public indecency within the 400 block of Church Street.

“Businesses owners reported to the responding officers and adult female lifting her dress and exposing her genitals then urinating on a bench,” Bender said.

The suspect was identified as a 58-year-old McDonough resident. She was arrested on a charge of public indecency.

