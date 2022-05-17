Dear Decaturish – In support of Candice McKinley, DeKalb School Board District 2

Share

Dear Decaturish,

It is with the highest admiration I would like to strongly endorse my friend, sister and colleague Candice D. McKinley, Esq for Dekalb County school board District 2 seat. I have known Candice for twenty plus years now and her character, drive and integrity have always been admirable and pristine. She is a pillar of support for the community and strives for developing equitable outcomes for our Georgia citizens in Dekalb and across the metropolitan area.

While meeting Candice at Spelman College, I was able to foster a lifelong sisterhood and friendship with her and walk beside her in several volunteer and educational experiences. Candice spent many days volunteering with children at the local elementary school and sharing her kind and passionate spirit tutoring the students in reading and math. As we matriculated through Spelman, she became second attendant to Miss Spelman, and her advocacy throughout the Atlanta University Center matured. From there she went to teach at Atlanta Public Schools, and then pursued her law degree. Shortly thereafter, sharpening her skills as an attorney seeking justice for anyone in need and continuing her strive to support people while holding others accountable.

Attorney McKinley has an extensive record of continuously striving for equitable access to education throughout her adult life. As a parent to two students who’ve matriculated through Dekalb schools she is knowledgeable of the daily trials within the school system for not only students but teachers and parents as well. Her perspective which is based on lawful educational experiences and personal experiences make her an exceptionally qualified candidate for DeKalb County School system.

Attorney McKinley’s previous work as an educational advocate within the school system and throughout Atlanta is unmatched by her opponents. As a current Georgia educator and leader, I am ecstatic to know there are aspirants like Candice thoroughly qualified to represent all students, parents, and educators; and advocate for what’s in the best interest of Dekalb’s children.

-Marcia Strong

LifeLong Educator and Former Principal in Fulton County Georgia

Dear Decaturish,

I wholeheartedly support Candice McKinley for DeKalb County School Board District 2! Not only is Candice a successful civil rights attorney and community leader, but she is also equally an extraordinary mother of two! Candice and I met nearly a decade ago in the courthouse, and immediately connected. She is well respected by judges and lawyers and has mastered the balance of toughness and compassion in the courtroom. This will undoubtedly serve her well as a member of the school board.

As a current Principal Advisory Council member, and a former PTA president, I understand the work and tenacity it takes to tackle the challenges that many of our schools encounter. Candice and I often have conversations about equity in education, infrastructure, retention of qualified educators, and meeting the overall needs of our student population. These conversations were expanded and shared with others in the time we spent together as classmates in Leadership DeKalb in 2019.

Candice possesses unparallel insight into the many facets of our educational system, an unwavering commitment to fairness, and a practical understanding of what it takes to move important matters towards resolution. She fully comprehends the role of a school board member and the necessity to work with the board as a team to move the district forward. Her work as an attorney, education advocate, teacher and former school district employee in the Office of Legal Affairs uniquely qualifies her for the role.

It is vital for our school board members to not only possess the qualifications to serve, but to serve our district with compassion and fairness. Candice’s training and professional experience, coupled with her passion to ensure that all of our children have access to a high-quality education, makes her the ideal candidate for District 2! Candice would be an invaluable asset to the board and would operate in a manner which respects the beauty, talents, and diversity of our students!

– Dionne McGee

Attorney, Parent, District 2 Resident

