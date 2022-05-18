Dear Decaturish – In support of Lauren Alexander for DeKalb County Commission District 2

Share

In advance of the May 24 election, we invited candidates to submit letters to the editor on their behalf. For more information about the May 24 election, visit decaturishvotes.com

I’ve known Lauren Alexander for over a decade. She’s the go-to person in our friend group whenever anything needs to be planned, organized and executed. I wasn’t surprised when she was tapped to be part of the CDC’s Covid-19 task force and I watched as she managed activities at all levels of that organization and government. A great listener and learner, Lauren has the skills, experience and temperament to be a fantastic commissioner. I can’t wait to vote for her!

-Sherean Malekzadeh

President, New Thought Marketing

Brookhaven Resident

Brookhaven Planning Commissioner

There are several candidates running for DeKalb County Commissioner in District 2. I believe the best person for this seat is Lauren Alexander. She is a long-time resident of the City of Decatur, a dedicated volunteer and nonprofit leader, a skilled employee of the CDC, and a mother of two daughters who graduated from the same high school as my children did.

I’m impressed by her ability to talk with everyone from seniors to county executives and former officials like me. Lauren reminds me of myself: when she sees a need, she runs towards it to see what she can do. We’ve had a chance to talk about her life and vision for the County and she’s a special person: a great listener with a heart for service. I believe she will build the authentic relationships needed to lead DeKalb County forward.

– Elizabeth Wilson, Mayor Emerita and Commissioner for Decatur, GA

I am so excited to vote for Lauren for DeKalb County Commissioner. Since we met in 2019, I’ve marveled at her warmth, fierce brilliance, and active commitment to the wellbeing of our community. And as a DeKalb parent, psychotherapist, and clinical social worker, I see her platform as a blueprint for community health. Not only has she stated her commitment to initiatives that will support the wellbeing of vulnerable populations like kids and seniors, the good stewardship of the public spaces, and the nourishment of community cohesion/inclusion–she has already proven her ability to do these things by building her life and career around them. Truly–Lauren is this community provider and mama’s dream candidate for county commissioner.

– Janie Mardis

