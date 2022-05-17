Dear Decaturish – In support of Wendy Hamilton, DeKalb School Board District 2

Share

We accept letters to the editor. Letters to the editor are opinions of the authors of the letter, not Decaturish.com. Everyone has an equal opportunity to submit a letter to the editor. So if you read something here and don’t like it, don’t jump on our case. Write a letter of your own. All letters must be signed and are typically between 500 to 800 words. We reserve the right to edit letters for length and content. We also reserve the right to publish longer letters if we need to. To send your letter to the editor, email it to [email protected] In advance of the May 24 election, we invited candidates to submit letters to the editor on their behalf. For more information about the May 24 election, visit decaturishvotes.com

Dear Decaturish,

I am writing this letter of support for Wendy Hamilton for DeKalb Board of Education Region 2. Wendy has been a champion for equity and safety in DCSD for students, teachers, and our families. I have no doubt that Wendy would be an incredible asset to our school district, and she will continue to shine the light on inequities and safety issues.

I have had the pleasure of working with Mrs. Hamilton as a member of the Coalition for a Safe DCSD. Her empathy and understanding have helped many families, as well as teachers and staff express concerns during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Her tenacity and core values have ensured that people take accountability and move everyone towards a more equitable environment.

Wendy Hamilton has done some great projects for DCSD even one school at a time. I know that her daughter, a DCSD student, has life-threatening allergies and Wendy has fought to ensure her daughter’s safety in the schools she attends. This is far from a self-serving fight. There are many families that deal with this danger and have no idea where to start to protect their child(ren) when it comes to their school experience.

In conclusion, I deeply support the efforts of Wendy Hamilton to seek the Region 2 DeKalb County Board of Education chair and look forward to supporting her in any way possible as a member of the DCSD.

Sincerely,

Shannon Thies

Dear Decaturish,

I am writing to publicly support Wendy Hamilton for DCSD Board of Education, District 2.

I have known and been friends with Wendy for almost ten years. In that time, I have witnessed firsthand her fierce advocacy for safe, equitable, and quality education throughout DCSD. For example, when children in a local elementary school were left without heat in the middle of winter, Wendy was one of the first to come forward to bring attention to the issue and to work with the school in developing both short and long-term solutions.

Recently, as the district worked to map out and navigate a return to school during the pandemic, Wendy was one of the founding members of Coalition for a Safe DCSD, a platform for concerned citizens, teachers, and parents to advocate for an equitable, transparent, and science- based plan to return to in person learning.

As these examples show, Wendy has been a tireless champion for the children, parents, and teachers of DCSD. Not every person is cut out to be a public servant; Wendy has proven that she is, and I proudly support her campaign.

Sincerely,

Jennifer A. Kurle

Dear Decaturish,

As a mom of not one but four DCSD students, I cannot afford to give up on our school system. I have also had the opportunity to see the direct effects of poor and/or ineffective leadership on our teachers, students, and communities.

That’s why I support Wendy Hamilton for the DCSD Board (Region 2). She’s not a politician — and that’s actually quite refreshing. Her daughter is a current DCSD student; Wendy herself graduated from a public school system, and her mother worked for public school systems.

She is a founding member of the “Coalition for a Safe DCSD”, a grassroots group created in response to community concerns about safety during the COVID-19 pandemic. Her advocacy and engagement stems from knowing that our kids deserve — and that we can do — better.

I have found Wendy to be consistently responsive, considerate, and dedicated to identifying solutions.

She is willing to ask the hard questions, and absolutely committed to hearing from and representing all members of our community in any choices or recommendations that she may make.

Board members shouldn’t be career politicians who are afraid of engagement with or criticism from their constituents. They should be willing to listen to, build relationships with, and collaborate on solutions with the community members they are here to serve.

These are some of the reasons that I endorse Wendy Hamilton for DCSD (Region 2).

Sincerely,

Jessica Howell-Edwards