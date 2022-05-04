Share

This story has been updated.

Decatur, GA — The Decatur Arts Festival will be held May 6-8 on the Decatur Square.

The arts festival was moved up to Mother’s Day weekend from Memorial Day weekend due to the hot temperatures at the end of May, Decatur Arts Alliance Executive Director Angie Macon said at the Decatur City Commission meeting on May 2.

Festivities will kick off on Friday, May 6, with the ArtWalk from 6-10 p.m. The ArtWalk is a single-night, citywide art experience. Attendees can enjoy music on the Square while strolling between art spots. Local businesses will host free art receptions with light refreshments, according to the arts festival website.

Some of the art stops include an artwork scavenger hunt at Little Shop of Stories and live artist demonstrations at Wild Oats and Billy Goats.

There will be an interactive improv performance at 5 p.m. followed by live Latin music CubanaSong, which is primarily made up of City Schools of Decatur employees, at 6 p.m. and André Rievers at 7:30 p.m on the bandstand.

On Saturday, May 7, kids will get a mini-festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Kids’ Fest celebrates the artist in young people. Kids can enjoy face painting, sand art, chalk art and Four Minutes of Fame, where kids will have four minutes on stage with a microphone to do whatever brings them joy.

The artist market will be held on May 7 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and May 8 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. This year, 120 artists were chosen through a competitive jury process. Patrons can explore jewelry, ceramic, watercolor, 2D and 3D works, woodwork, paintings, photography and more from local and visiting artists.

Kids’ Fest will start at 10 a.m. with a Flamenco performance of songs and dance. King of Pops will be at the festival all afternoon selling popsicles.

On Mother’s Day, May 8, there will be a jazz brunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The poster for the Decatur Arts Festival was created by illustrator Rachel Eleanor.

“I found her because she is an illustrator for a lot of beer cans from local craft breweries around the area,” Macon said. “When I approached her, I thought we needed something that said more about community and sense of place and the elements of Decatur.”

Macon added that Eleanor captured Agnes Scott College, the historic courthouse, music, pedestrians, bikes, people in the park and, of course, dogs, she added.

