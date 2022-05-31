Decatur City Commission holding millage rate public hearings on June 13, 21

Share

Decatur, GA — The Decatur City Commission will hold public hearings on the millage rate on June 13 and 21. The city commission, at its May 16 meeting, tentatively approved a millage rate of 13.92 mills for fiscal year 2022-2023 for general operations, capital improvements, downtown development authority operations, and debt service.

This is the same millage in place for the current fiscal year.

As of May 13, the city has not received the preliminary real property tax digest from DeKalb County. Lacking that, the proposed fiscal year 2022-2023 budget was developed using an estimated 5% increase in the tax digest, City Manager Andrea Arnold previously said.

“The proposed budget assumes no overall change in the millage rates, but does make slight adjustments within the millage-rate supported funds,” Arnold wrote in a memo. “The adoption of the tentative millage rates below represents the first step required by Georgia law prior to final adoption of the 2022 millage rates.”

The city commission will hold public hearings regarding the millage rate on Monday, June 13 at 6 p.m. and Tuesday, June 21 at 3:30 p.m.

The board will hold a third public hearing and set the millage rate at the city commission meeting on June 21 at 7:30 p.m. at Decatur City Hall, 509 N. McDonough Street, as well as via Zoom and a livestream on the city’s website, at decaturga.com/streamingvideo.

For more information, contact City Manager Andrea Arnold or City Clerk Meredith Roark at (404) 370-4102 or visit the city’s website at decaturga.com/budget.

The meeting schedule and access information is as follows:

June 13 at 6 p.m.: Register at https://zoom.us/j/96172679312 or dial (929) 205-6099 (Meeting ID: 961 7267 9312)

June 21 at 3:30 p.m.: Register at https://zoom.us/j/94774526316 or dial (929) 205-6099 (Meeting ID: 947 7452 6316)

June 21 at 7:30 p.m.: Register at https://zoom.us/j/95388643026 or dial (929) 205-6099 (Meeting ID: 953 8864 3026)

