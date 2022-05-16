Decatur City Commission to consider adopting tentative millage rate

Decatur, GA — The Decatur City Commission will meet on Monday, May 16 at 6 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. for two work sessions and at 7:30 p.m. for a regular meeting. The meetings are held in person at Decatur City Hall, 509 N. McDonough Street, as well as Zoom.

During the regular meeting, the board will discuss the revised 2021-2022 and proposed 2022-2023 budgets, as well as consider adopting the tentative millage rate. The work sessions will be focused on the Decatur Youth Council and the Decatur Legacy Project.

NOTE – This meeting will utilize virtual meeting technology. We cannot guarantee it will operate as planned. If your participation must be a matter of public record, attend the meeting in person or email your comments to City Manager Andrea Arnold at [email protected] by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, May 16th.

2. Register in advance at https://zoom.us/j/93291771991 . After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. You may also participate by phone by calling (929) 205-6099 and entering the meeting ID (The 11-digit number shown in the Zoom registration link.)

“Public Comment” or “Requests and Petitions” portions of the meeting may attend the meeting in one of two ways:

Members of the public may also view the live broadcast of the Decatur City Commission meeting at https://www.decaturga.com/citycommission/page/streaming-video

City Manager Andrea Arnold has recommended that the millage rate remain at 13.92 mills.

As of May 13, the city has not received the preliminary real property tax digest from DeKalb County. Lacking that, the proposed fiscal year 2022-2023 budget was developed using an estimated 5% increase in the tax digest, Arnold wrote in a memo.

“The proposed budget assumes no overall change in the millage rates; but does make slight adjustments within the millage-rate supported funds,” the memo states. “The adoption of the tentative millage rates below represents the first step required by Georgia law prior to final adoption of the 2022 millage rates.”

Also, on the agenda is consideration of four project budgets for infrastructure repairs in the city and facility improvements at Legacy Park

The city commission will consider establishing a $30,000 project budget and award of a contract to Autaco Development in the amount of $24,200 for sidewalk repairs at East Ponce de Leon Avenue and Glendale Avenue.

Another project budget is $58,000 for drainage repairs at the intersection of Ansley Street and Jefferson Place. The board will consider awarding a contract to T&J Industries in the amount of $41,290 to complete the work.

Additionally, city staff has recommended establishing a project budget of $160,000 and awarding a contract to CGS Waterproofing for $138,500 to improve the stone dairy barn at Legacy Park.

The dairy barn was built in 1914 and is one of the oldest structures on the Legacy Park property. It is the last remaining building associated with the farming heritage on the site, said Felix Floyd, facilities maintenance superintendent, in a memo.

“The barn improvements contract being recommended includes concrete paver entry way, a wooden deck on the pond side of the barn, the addition of sliding barn doors, operable shutters, concrete topping for the floor, circulation fans, new lighting and minor stud wall modifications,” Floyd said in the memo. “The interior work is the second phase of a two-phase project intended to upgrade the barn for use as an open-air facility similar to the park pavilions located in other city-owned parks.”

The barn will eventually serve as a classroom space for environmental classes and field trips using the pond and conservation area.

The last project budget under consideration is $46,000 and another contract with CGS Waterproofing for $42,000 for accessibility improvements to the Williams and Gillespie Cottages at Legacy Park.

