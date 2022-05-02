Decatur Commission considering license for new restaurant, increasing city manager’s spending authority

Share

Decatur, GA — The Decatur City Commission will meet on Monday, May 2 at 6:30 p.m. for a work session and at 7:30 p.m. for a regular meeting. The meetings will be held in person at Decatur City Hall, 509 N. McDonough Street, as well as Zoom.

During the regular meeting, the board will consider approval of an alcoholic business license for Tortuga y Chango, a new restaurant opening on West College Avenue. The work session will be focused on the Atlanta Regional Commission’s economic outlook.

To access the meeting, follow these instructions: To view the agenda, click here. “Public Comment” or “Requests and Petitions” portions of the meeting may attend the meeting in one of two ways: 1. Attend in-person by coming to Decatur City Hall, 509 N. McDonough St. 2. Register in advance at https://zoom.us/j/93436380177. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. You may also participate by phone by calling (929) 205-6099 and entering the meeting ID (The 11-digit number shown in the Zoom registration link.) NOTE – This meeting will utilize virtual meeting technology. We cannot guarantee it will operate as planned. If your participation must be a matter of public record, attend the meeting in person or email your comments to Assistant City Manager David Junger at [email protected] by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, May 2nd.

Members of the public may also view the live broadcast of the Decatur City Commission meeting at https://www.decaturga.com/citycommission/page/streaming-video