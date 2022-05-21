Decatur High increasing security after unloaded gun found in student’s locker

Share

Decatur, GA — The Decatur High campus will have extra security during the last week of school following an incident that occurred on May 20.

According to an email from Principal Rochelle Lofstrand, on May 20 administrators were reviewing camera footage and “observed suspicious activity and what they perceived to be a hand-to-hand drug deal taking place.”

“It was determined that an administrative search of the student’s locker should be conducted,” Lofstrand wrote. “Upon searching the student’s assigned locker, school administrators uncovered a backpack that contained an unloaded firearm and what administrators suspected to be marijuana. No ammunition was present on campus. School administrators moved the suspected marijuana and firearm to an administrative office and notified SRO Moore and a Decatur Police Supervisor. School administrators released the evidence to the Decatur Police Department and turned the investigation over to local law enforcement. In addition to the police investigation, CSD is pursuing disciplinary action against the student in violation of the code of conduct.”

Lofstrand said DHS has requested additional police officers on campus next week. The last day of school is Friday, May 27.

“As a reminder, no backpacks are allowed during finals week next week,” Lofstrand wrote. “The immediate action of the administrative team and our strong relationship with the Decatur Police Department helped maintain a safe environment for students and staff.”

