Decatur High quiz bowl team to compete at national championship tournament

Decatur, GA — The Decatur High School quiz bowl team will compete at the National Academic Quiz Tournaments’ High School National Championship Tournament on Friday, May 27.

The team will represent DHS in the 271-team national competition, according to a press release.

Quiz bowl is a competitive, academic, interscholastic activity for teams of four students. Quiz bowl teams use buzzers to answer questions about science, math, history, literature, mythology, geography, social science, current events, sports, and popular culture.

The matches feature individual competition and team collaboration. Participation in quiz bowl reinforces lessons learned in the classroom and encourages players to develop new intellectual interests.

Decatur has attended the High School National Championship Tournament four times before. In 2021, they finished 5-3.

Decatur may face familiar other teams from Atlanta. Midtown High School, The Paideia School and the Westminster School will also be attending.

The team comes in with some national experience: Aaron Lam, Keon Sanavandi, Adrien Tirouvanziam, Lydia Witter, and Jeffrey Yan competed in the 2019 and 2021 High School National Championship Tournaments. Lam, Sanavandi, and Tirouvanziam also competed at the Middle School National Championship Tournament in 2018.

The team will consist of Finn Daniel, Kaya Desai, Ben Khayat, Aaron Lam, Gordon Lichtstein, Keon Sanavandi, Adrien Tirouvanziam, Lydia Witter, and Jeffrey Yan. The team will be coached by Alex Sawyer.

Tournament results will be updated throughout the three days of competition at http://www.naqt.com/go/stats/ 12402. The tournament is open to the public, and spectators are welcome to attend at no cost; the Information Desk will be able to help spectators find specific teams’ games.

The tournament will be held on May 27-29 at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis in Atlanta. The tournament will also partly take place at the Hilton Atlanta, which is connected to the Atlanta Marriott Marquis by a short sky bridge.

