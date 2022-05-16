Decatur High School girls ultimate frisbee team wins state championship

Share

Decatur, GA — The Decatur High School girls ultimate frisbee team finished its undefeated season with a state championship win over The Paideia School on May 14.

The DHS team is captained by Quincy Booth and Ella Ditmer and is coached by Rachael Aubert and Meredith Leahy. The game was played at the newly developed Boulevard Crossing Park, which is part of the Atlanta Beltline, according to a press release.

Decatur faced off in the semi-final game against Maynard Jackson High School, while The Paideia School defeated Midtown High School. Although the DHS team is anchored by five seniors, it boasts talented younger players too, including a handful of determined middle schoolers.

Decatur started the season with a tournament win at the Queen City Tune-Up in Charlotte, North Carolina. They played on a

combined team with Speedway, coached by Mikey Boardman. DHS went on to win every game of the season, playing Jackson, Midtown, Paideia, and Woodward Academy multiple times.

Strong performances all season earned DHS 13th place on Ultiworld’s national High School Girl’s Power Ranking. The Spirit of the Game is measured as ultimate is a self-referred game. For this reason, a Spirit Scoring system was developed. After each game, players rate their opponents as well as their own team on the five fundamentals of the sport:

– Abiding by the rules

– Avoiding body contact

– Being fair-minded

– Showing self-control and a positive attitude

– Communicating properly and respectfully

After the state championship game, the Atlanta Flying Disc Club awarded the DHS girls team the coveted Spirit of the Game Award for having the season’s highest spirit rating.

Several of the graduating players have plans to continue playing Ultimate on collegiate club teams, including UGA’s powerful club. Future players can get their start with Decatur Active Living’s Youth Ultimate Frisbee program.

