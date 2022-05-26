Decatur Land Trust accepting applications for Park 108 condominiums

Share

Decatur, GA— The Decatur Land Trust is currently accepting applications to purchase the three affordable condominiums at Park 108.

The development is located at 108 Park Place, which is the former AT&T building in Oakhurst. The property will become 33 condominiums and 10% of the units will be affordable housing.

“The adaptive reuse project at 108 Park Place will convert former telecommunications office and training space into residential condominiums. Toll Bros. is the developer of the project, named Park 108,” Decatur Planning and Economic Development Director Angela Threadgill said. “Project approvals, which occurred prior to the city’s inclusionary housing ordinance, include a development agreement with the Decatur Development Authority that requires three condominiums to be set aside as workforce housing.”

The Decatur Land Trust is partnering with Toll Brothers to find qualified buyers and ensure the long-term affordability of the three units. The affordable units are priced for households making no more than 100% of the area median income, Threadgill added. The application and requirements for those who apply are available through the Decatur Land Trust.

During a Decatur Land Trust meeting in September 2021, Threadgill said Toll Bros. had received a building permit.

Thrive was developing the project, but Toll Brothers purchased Thrive. Threadgill previously said. Thrive is still engaged in the project, but Toll Brothers is the developer.

Cottage Court project makes progress

The city of Decatur is also working on affordable housing projects and seeing progress at the Oak Cottage Court project, located at 230 Commerce Drive. The name is based on the former name of Oak Street in the area prior to the existence of Commerce Drive, Threadgill said.