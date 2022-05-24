Type to search

Decatur Police: Modelo truck leaves road, hits tree

Decatur Police: Modelo truck leaves road, hits tree

Dan Whisenhunt May 24, 2022
Decatur, GA — Decatur Police on May 23 responded to a crash along South Columbia Drive.

Police responded at 8:24 a.m. to the intersection of South Columbia Drive and Kirk Road.

“The … investigation revealed a box truck was traveling northbound on South Columbia Drive,” Sgt. John Bender said. “The driver of the truck stated he swerved to miss another motorist who stopped in the roadway ahead of him. After swerving, the truck left the roadway, striking a tree in a yard. The driver and a passenger within the truck sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene. The driver was issued a warning for failure to maintain lane.”

