Decatur Police: Modelo truck leaves road, hits tree

Share

Decatur, GA — Decatur Police on May 23 responded to a crash along South Columbia Drive.

Police responded at 8:24 a.m. to the intersection of South Columbia Drive and Kirk Road.

“The … investigation revealed a box truck was traveling northbound on South Columbia Drive,” Sgt. John Bender said. “The driver of the truck stated he swerved to miss another motorist who stopped in the roadway ahead of him. After swerving, the truck left the roadway, striking a tree in a yard. The driver and a passenger within the truck sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene. The driver was issued a warning for failure to maintain lane.”

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.