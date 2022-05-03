Decatur Police obtain warrants for man accused of taking part in Ebster Park shooting

Share

Decatur, GA — Decatur Police have obtained warrants for a man they accuse of taking part in a March 20 shooting at Ebster Park.

The Decatur Police Criminal Investigations Division has obtained warrants for aggravated assault and criminal damage to property against 31-year-old Herbert L. Petty Jr. of East Point, Georgia in reference to a shooting incident that occurred near Electric Avenue and Robin Street on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at approximately 2:25 pm.,” the police department said in a Facebook post. “If you have any information on the whereabouts of Herbert Petty Jr. please contact Inv. Edwards at [email protected] or 678/553-6664 or contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404 577-Tips (8477) and remain anonymous.”

Police are also looking for a black 2011 Chevrolet Impala that they believe is connected to the incident.

A lacrosse game was going on at Ebster Field, just a short-distance away, when the shooting happened.

The Police Department is close to Ebster Park. There were no injuries reported. Earlier in the day on March 20, police responded to a report of a person firing a gun in the 1400 block of Commerce Drive, close to Ebster Park.

“On Sunday, March 20, 2022 at approximately 12:42 pm, Decatur Police received one call from a residence within the 1400 block of Commerce Drive in reference to a person discharging a firearm,” Bender said. “Decatur officers responded to the scene but no evidence of a firearm being discharged was located. Officers spoke with parties in the area and determined the call to be unfounded.”

There’s no evidence the two reports are related.

