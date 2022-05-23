DeKalb County Election Eve Reminders

Share

Special promotional content provided by DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections

DeKalb Voter Registration and Elections (DeKalb VRE) is reminding voters who plan to cast ballots in-person on May 24 to double-check their voting precincts!

Approximately 56,500 voters in DeKalb have been impacted by recent redistricting efforts that have changed their Election Day voting precincts. The Secretary of State is in the process of mailing all Georgia voters new precinct cards, however, voters may not receive the official communication ahead of the primary election on May 24.

DeKalb VRE is also informing voters that they will not be allowed to cast provisional ballots if they show up to vote at an incorrect precinct before 5 p.m. on Election Day. The change is outlined in SB202 and all voters are advised to confirm their assigned precinct before heading to the polls on Election Day. Precinct locations can be verified at My Voter Page or by calling our office at 404-298-4020.

Important Information for Absentee Voters

If you’re planning on voting with an absentee ballot for the primary election, it’s too late to mail your ballot! As a reminder, all ballots must be received by DeKalb VRE by 7 p.m. on May 24, 2022 in order for the vote to be counted. The only exception is overseas (UOCAVA) ballots. Absentee ballots can be hand-delivered to the DeKalb VRE office, located at 4380 Memorial Drive, #300, in Decatur.