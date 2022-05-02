DeKalb School Board member Anna Hill addresses skeptical crowd in Dunwoody

Share

Dunwoody, GA — DeKalb Board of Education member Anna Hill on Sunday for the first time provided public comments about the sudden firing of Superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris.

Hill has not publicly written about it on social media, but on May 1 gave lengthy public comments about the firing to the Dunwoody Homeowner’s Association. She placed much of the blame on Watson-Harris reading a statement she said was vetted by the district’s attorneys. Members of the DHA at times encouraged Hill to turn the mirror on herself and her fellow board members, noting that DeKalb County has had numerous superintendents. Watson-Harris was the seventh superintendent in 12 years.

The firing occurred after the district received a letter from state Superintendent Richard Woods threatening to cut off the district’s facilities funds over repairs to Druid Hills High that he said were “cosmetic.” The board responded a day later on Aug. 26, pinning most of the blame on Watson-Harris. Hours later, they fired her.

While Hill declined to answer specific questions, on advice of the district’s attorneys, in her opening remarks she said Watson-Harris, who told the media she was “blindsided” by the firing, should not have been surprised by what happened.

“Please rest assured, her termination was not a knee-jerk reaction that happened overnight,” Hill said.

While Hill cited some issues she had with the administration, notably a $250 million variance between the district’s accounting system for sales tax money and a contractor’s, she was reluctant to answer direct questions posed by members of the audience.

“I can also assure you more information will be forthcoming,” Hill said.

Decaturish contacted Hill after the DHA meeting to ask if there was an investigation into Watson-Harris occurring, and she declined comment. The DeKalb County School Board has not publicly taken any action regarding an investigation of the superintendent.

Attendees at the DHA meeting also asked Hill why she didn’t do more to reel in her more contentious colleagues, notably Dr. Joyce Morley. At a recent meeting to approve the contract of interim superintendent Dr. Vasanne Tinsley, Morley went on an epic tirade, using profanity and accusing school board of members of plotting to kill each other. Hill, who represents Dunwoody, has found herself in an unlikely alliance with Morley and Board Chair Vickie Turner, and Diijon DaCosta who represent south DeKalb, creating the voting block that has driven much of the board’s recent decision-making.

Hill compared the school board to a contentious Thanksgiving dinner, where everyone knows there’s going to be an argument about something.

“I can’t control others,” Hill said. “I can only control myself.”

When pressed further about her unwillingness to criticize the remarks of board members, Hill said, “It’’s between the voters and representatives.”

DHA members asked why Hill didn’t post about the firing on social media or email her constituents.

“My job does not require that,” Hill said, telling the audience she prefers one-on-one conversations.

After Druid Hills High School was removed from a list of projects to be referred to the state for possible reimbursement, public attention was drawn to dilapidated and unsafe conditions at DHHS by a student video. Rather than return modernization of DHHS to the list of projects, the board on April 18 issued a surprise mandate to make all “priority 1,2, and 3” repairs throughout the district. The list of repairs was generated from part of the district’s Comprehensive Master Plan process, however the decision of the school board represents a departure from the final recommendations of the CMP after other factors, including public feedback, were taken into consideration. Hill proposed prioritizing the priority 1, 2 and 3 repairs after saying that there were other schools that needed more attention than Druid Hills High.

During the discussion about Hill’s proposal, Cheryl Watson-Harris pointed out that this change would account for a significant portion of the budget and would de-prioritize other projects the board had previously requested, including early learning centers.

“I wish that we had time to unpack that proposal and understand where the funding is coming from,” said Watson-Harris.

However, Hill said Watson-Harris had the opportunity to work with other board members while they were collaborating on her proposal. Those collaborations did not occur in a public meeting. She read aloud a text from Watson-Harris sent on April 17 – the day before the vote – that said, “I’m confident you will have a successful proposal.”

“It is confusing to me, she has said on numerous occasions she didn’t know about it,” Hill said. “Not only did she know about it, she refused to meet with me and Chair Turner to talk about it.”

Attempts to reach Watson-Harris for comment were unsuccessful.

Hill said she had “on multiple occasions” encouraged the superintendent to prioritize repairs to bring the district into compliance with the Americans With Disabilities Act, but the work was not done. She also had questions about financial reporting for special purpose local option sales tax money and wanted the superintendent to address those concerns before voters were asked to renew it in November 2021. That didn’t happen, Hill said. Voters renewed the SPLOST by an overwhelming margin.

After the meeting, she told Decaturish there was a $250 million variance between the school district’s accounting for SPLOST money and a contractor’s accounting. In response to a question at the DHA meeting, she said she was not accusing anyone in the district of fraud.

“I wonder if this means funds were overspent, or could this be a simple case of sloppy accounting?” said Hill, who owns an accounting firm.

One attendee noted that most of Hill’s remarks were directed at the superintendent. He asked her whether she blamed the school board for any of the district’s instability.

“I never said the board was 100 percent innocent,” Hill said.

Here’s the video from the May 1 DHA meeting.