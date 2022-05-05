(UPDATE) Emory says no active shooter; Druid Hills High School lockdown lifted

Share

Atlanta, GA — Druid Hills High was placed under a Level 2 lockdown on May 5.

At about 12:10 p.m., the lockdown at Druid Hills High was lifted, and regular school operations resumed. The incident is under investigation, according to DeKalb County School District spokesperson Donald Porter.

Porter said the school was placed on lockdown at about 10:40 a.m. out of an abundance of caution due to a report of an unsafe situation.

“The lockdown did not result from an active situation,” he said. “Officers with the DeKalb County School District Police Department and the DeKalb County Police Department were on site throughout the lockdown.”

The news of the lockdown followed an initial announcement by Emory University that an “active shooter” was on the university’s campus. The high school is near Emory.

In an updated tweet, the university said, “Emory Alert Police are on scene at Druid Hills HS. Possible armed subject on Emory Campus, Shelter in place. We do not have an active shooter on campus.”

Emory University has not given the all clear to its campus community, the university tweeted.

“Police are on-scene. Continue to shelter in place, stay in buildings at Druid Hills campus until an all-clear is announced,” the tweet states.

According to a source who emailed Decaturish, “DHHS is currently under a level 2 lockdown. Students are locked in their classrooms, many in a building where the HVAC does not work. The campus is wide open, with several exterior doors lacking working locks and multiple cameras being nonfunctional. … Police are there going through classrooms looking for someone.”

Principal Mark Joyner also sent a notification to parents about the situation.

“We are currently under a Level 2 lockdown due to a report that an unauthorized individual was seen on campus,” Joyner wrote. “DeKalb Schools Public Safety Department is assisting to ensure that all individuals on campus are authorized to be here. All students and staff are safe at this time. Updates will follow once the all clear is given.”

Reporter Zoe Seiler contributed to this article.