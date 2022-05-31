Georgia governor extends temporary gas tax suspension, supply chain state of emergency

Share

Atlanta, GA – Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed two executive orders on May 26 to extend the temporary suspension of the state’s excise tax on gas and renew the State of Emergency for supply chain disruptions. Both orders will be in effect through July 14.

Kemp said he is responding to high inflation and continuing supply chain issues by empowering Georgians to keep money in their pockets and keep goods flowing, according to a press release.

“While we continue to do what we can on the state level to ease the burden at the gas pump, in the grocery store, and elsewhere, I will also continue to urge those on the federal level to change these failing policies, work toward greater energy independence for the country, and get our economy back to full operation,” Kemp said.

Speaker of the House David Ralston added that state officials are focused on helping residents cope with the rising gas prices.

“I am proud to join with Governor Kemp and my colleagues in the General Assembly to support this extension of the suspension of motor fuel taxes. We will keep our people and our economy moving,” Ralston said.

“As the nation grapples with inflation and record-breaking prices at the gas pump, Georgians are feeling the impact each day,” Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan added. “As we combat the failures of Washington and continue working to build a more stable future for our state, I commend Governor Kemp for extending this critical temporary tax suspension and returning hard-earned dollars back to Georgians.”

Since the temporary suspension was implemented, Georgia’s average gas price has been among the lowest in the country and remains roughly 45 cents below the national average for a gallon of regular gas, according to AAA.

In early March, Kemp announced his plans to work with the Georgia General Assembly to temporarily suspend the state’s excise tax on motor fuel sales. The measures remained in place through May 31.

The Georgia Senate has passed a bill suspending the state’s excise gas tax on Thursday, March 17, in a 55-0. Kemp signed the bill on March 18.

The bill passed the Georgia House of Representatives in a 150-0 vote on March 11.

Georgians were expected to save about 29 cents per gallon, the current excise tax rate, at the pump. The plan was announced to give some relief to drivers amid Russia’s war in Ukraine, which has raised gas prices, 11Alive reported.

The average price per gallon of gas has increased from $2.59 to $4.06 since March 2021 in the state, according to a press release from Kemp’s office. Researchers estimate that the average household in the United States could spend an extra $2,000 a year on gas as a result of increases in fuel costs, the press release says.

