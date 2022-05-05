Lane closures on Clairmont Road scheduled for May 6-7

Share

Atlanta, GA — Georgia Department of Transportation contractors will implement overnight lane closures this weekend to continue work on resurfacing Clairmont Road from College Avenue to Buford Highway.

This resurfacing project will produce a smoother ride for drivers while also improving the condition of the deteriorating roadway. This $4.8 million project is scheduled for completion later this summer, according to a press release.

One alternating right or left lane within the project limits will be closed on Clairmont Road northbound or southbound from 8 p.m. on Friday, May 6 until 5 a.m. on Saturday, May 7, weather and on-site conditions permitting.

Motorists should expect delays, exercise caution, and reduce their speed while traveling through the work zone during the project work hours. Get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Call 511, visit 511ga.org, or download the Georgia 511 app.

