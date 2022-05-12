Last Call for Artistic Campers!

Share

Special promotional content provided by the High Museum

School is out in just a few weeks and it’s almost too late to register for summer camp…but not quite.

The High Museum of Art is an exciting way for your budding artist to spend the summer. Although elementary camps are sold out, don’t miss the chance to get your 5th, 6th, 7th or 8th grader into a summer program that will be engaging and keep their minds creative during the dreaded summer brain drain. High Museum Art camps are designed to help your pre-teen to expand their creativity creative thinking while learning practical techniques in art making.

From illustration for comics and graphic novels, to learning about the original selfie, self portraits, to jewelry-making and basic painting fundamentals, Summer Art Camp at the High Museum is a valuable experience that our campers never forget.

Registration is open now, with camps available starting June 6. Each week, campers explore a concept in the Museum’s galleries and then create original artworks based on weekly themes. Camps are led by professional teaching artists, who will inspire your children to look closely, experiment with materials and try new techniques.

In addition to the obvious educational benefits, Summer Art Camps at the High are a great way to get your kids out of the house in a safe environment that nurtures creativity, discovery, inclusion, and self-expression.

Camps are $350/week for High Museum of Art members and $450/week for not-yet-members. Spots are filling up quickly, so sign up now! For more information and to register, visit www.high.org/camp.