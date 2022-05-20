LifeLine reports shelters are out of space

Share

DeKalb County, GA — Animal shelter in Fulton and DeKalb counties are at peak capacity and can’t take anymore dogs, according to the LifeLine Animal Project which manages both shelters.

“The organization urgently needs to find 400 homes for pets at both county shelters,” a press release from LifeLine says. “Over the past four months there has been a 14% decline in dog adoptions, compared to 2019’s pre-pandemic adoption statistics. To encourage adoptions and get more pets into loving homes, LifeLine will be hosting a fee-waived adoption event sponsored by Best Friends Animal Society & Bounty Paper Towels this weekend, Friday May 20 – Sunday May 22. All pets will be spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Bring home happiness and visit LifeLineAnimal.org/adopt or any one of the three shelter locations: Fulton County Animal Services, 860 Marietta Blvd NW, Atlanta; DeKalb County Animal Services, 3280 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd, Chamblee; and the LifeLine Community Animal Center, 3180 Presidential Drive, Atlanta.”

DeKalb County Commissioner Jeff Rader said the situation is dire.

“I understand that the Animal Shelter is way over capacity and subject to enforcement action by the Department of Agriculture, which regulates such facilities,” Rader said. “The last time this happened, we had to build a new shelter. Now it is new but inadequate. Also, a lot of capacity is being taken by animals being held as evidence in animal cruelty cases that are backed up in court due to the backlog, but also to defendants (enabled by the courts) manipulating to delay their trials. I’ve suggested to the [county commission’s] OPS Committee and the Administration that we seek to apply ARP funding to address the crisis, but they have not acted.”

Here is the full press release from LifeLine:

