(LIVE) May 24 primary election results

DeKalb County, GA — Polls have closed in the May 24 Georgia primary elections.

Decaturish will be posting election results here throughout the evening.

Here are the races we are following. In races where a candidate does not achieve 50% of the vote, there will be a runoff election on June 21

Results as of 8:30 p.m.

DeKalb County School Board District 2

DeKalb County School Board District 4

DeKalb County School Board District 6

DeKalb County Commission District 2

DeKalb County Commission District 3

DeKalb County Commission District 7

Other results we’re following as of 8:30 p.m.

