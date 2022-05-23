Share

DeKalb County, GA — Tuesday, May 24, is Election Day for the primary elections. Polls will be open on Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

There are several races up for election this year, including statewide races – like the governor, lieutenant governor, and secretary of state – and local elections – such as the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners and the DeKalb County Board of Education – and congressional seats up for election.

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO TO THE POLLS: The Decaturish.com and Tuckerobserver.com Elections Guide is available for free to all readers. This special e-edition features candidates running for public office in state, federal and local races.

Voters can check their precinct and see their sample ballot here.

Provisional ballots have changed. If a voter tries to vote at a different precinct, their vote will not count unless it is after 5 p.m. on Election Day. Voters should double-check their precinct before going to the polls.

Approximately 56,500 voters in DeKalb will be impacted by recent redistricting efforts that have changed their Election Day voting precincts, according to a press release.

Absentee ballots must be returned to a drop box by 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the DeKalb Voter Registration and Elections office, 4380 Memorial Drive in Decatur.

Voters age 75 and older, or those with a physical disability, should go to the front of the line and ask a poll worker for assistance.