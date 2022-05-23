Type to search

No citations issued after pedestrian hit in downtown Decatur

Dan Whisenhunt May 23, 2022
The location of the May 23 incident. Image obtained via Google Maps
Decatur, GA — Decatur Police on May 23 responded to a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle.

Police responded at 7:52 a.m. at the intersection of East Ponce de Leon Avenue and Church Street.

Sgt. John Bender said the investigation “revealed a gray Honda was turning left onto Church Street from East Ponce de Leon Avenue. A pedestrian was crossing over Church Street in a crosswalk. The pedestrian entered into the crosswalk against the pedestrian signal stating ‘Don’t Walk’ and was struck by the Honda. The pedestrian sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment. No citations were issued.”

