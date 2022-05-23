No citations issued after pedestrian hit in downtown Decatur

Share

Decatur, GA — Decatur Police on May 23 responded to a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle.

Police responded at 7:52 a.m. at the intersection of East Ponce de Leon Avenue and Church Street.

Sgt. John Bender said the investigation “revealed a gray Honda was turning left onto Church Street from East Ponce de Leon Avenue. A pedestrian was crossing over Church Street in a crosswalk. The pedestrian entered into the crosswalk against the pedestrian signal stating ‘Don’t Walk’ and was struck by the Honda. The pedestrian sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment. No citations were issued.”

