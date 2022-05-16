(PHOTOS) 19th annual Kirkwood Spring Fling

By Dean Hesse, contributor
Atlanta, GA — The 19th annual Kirkwood Spring Fling was held at Bessie Branham Park on Saturday, May 14. Festival activities included a 5K race, an artist market, live music, food from local vendors and a Wing Fling cook-off.
Children reach for one of the “Bubble Man” Robin Booth’s big bubbles at Bessie Branham Park during the Kirkwood Spring Fling on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People check out the artist market during the Kirkwood Spring Fling on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Selah Thompson, 10, and her sister Syrai, 5, hold “Penelope the Pirate Princess” books they authored while their father Khalil Thompson looks on at their artist market booth during the Kirkwood Spring Fling on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Hand-crafted hats by The Lion’s Drawer’s Tawny Kempf were among the wide variety of merchandise available at the Kirkwood Spring Fling artist market on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Kali Caldwell browses the selection of clothing at artist market vendor Joy Vereen’s Noughtie Girl during the Kirkwood Spring Fling on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
World War II Army Veteran Henry Austin watches the artist market activity from his front yard during the Kirkwood Spring Fling on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Austin said he bought his house there in November 1962. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Tanaka Carter moves to the music of Gritz and Jelly Butter during the Kirkwood Spring Fling on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Gritz and Jelly Butter entertain the crowd at Bessie Branham Park during the Kirkwood Spring Fling on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Kelsa Grays, on left, dances to musical act Gritz and Jelly Butter during the Kirkwood Spring Fling on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Children play on an inflatable at Bessie Branham Park during the Kirkwood Spring Fling on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Kirkwood Spring Fling title sponsor Jacob Fuchs of Fraser Roofing with his wife Katie at the company’s tent in Bessie Branham Park on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People check out the artist market during the Kirkwood Spring Fling on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DJ Knotts entertains from the music stage in between acts during the Kirkwood Spring Fling on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The music stage at Bessie Branham Park is reflected in Doug Austin’s sunglasses during the Kirkwood Spring Fling on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Antonio from food vendor SO:KO:ME works the flat top griddle during the Kirkwood Spring Fling on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.
Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.