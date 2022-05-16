(PHOTOS) Agnes Scott College holds 133rd Commencement

Share

By Dean Hesse, contributor

Decatur, GA — Agnes Scott College held its 133rd Commencement on Saturday, May 14. Tony Award-nominated actress and activist Saycon Sengbloh gave the keynote address. Ryan Hayes-Owens served as class speaker. A reception was held for graduates, families and guests following the commencement exercises.

