(PHOTOS) Agnes Scott College holds 133rd Commencement

By Dean Hesse, contributor
Decatur, GA — Agnes Scott College held its 133rd Commencement on Saturday, May 14. Tony Award-nominated actress and activist Saycon Sengbloh gave the keynote address. Ryan Hayes-Owens served as class speaker. A reception was held for graduates, families and guests following the commencement exercises.
Graduates show their decorated mortarboards during Agnes Scott College’s 133rd Commencement Ceremony on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Student marshal Asha Dowell leads a procession of school organization banners ahead of graduates during Agnes Scott College’s 133rd Commencement Ceremony on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Charles Bouchard wears a button with a photo of his graduating niece Maggie Andres during Agnes Scott College’s 133rd Commencement Ceremony on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Graduating seniors pass family and guests during Agnes Scott College’s 133rd Commencement Ceremony on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Eight-year-old Raegan Laster, on right, looks for her cousin Leah Spearman as the processional passes during Agnes Scott College’s 133rd Commencement Ceremony on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Senior class speaker Ryan Hayes-Owens speaks during Agnes Scott College’s 133rd Commencement Ceremony on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
President Leocadia L. Zak speaks during Agnes Scott College’s 133rd Commencement Ceremony on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
After giving the keynote speech, Tony Award-nominated actress and activist Saycon Sengbloh reacts as she is presented with an honorary degree during Agnes Scott College’s 133rd Commencement Ceremony on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Agnes Scott College’s largest graduating class was presented with their diplomas during the 133rd Commencement Ceremony on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Members of the class of 2022 wait to receive their diplomas during Agnes Scott College’s 133rd Commencement Ceremony on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Laura Kuehl adjusts Tayla Hale’s graduation hood during Agnes Scott College’s 133rd Commencement Ceremony on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Tony Jackson, whose sister was graduating, reads the program with his daughter during Agnes Scott College’s 133rd Commencement Ceremony on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Agnes Scott College held it’s 133rd Commencement Ceremony on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Agnes Scott College held it’s 133rd Commencement Ceremony on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Public health major Jessica Bilbro holds her diploma during Agnes Scott College’s 133rd Commencement Ceremony on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
