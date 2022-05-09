(PHOTOS) Decatur Arts Festival, CSD Middle Eastern, South Asian Spring Festival

By Dean Hesse, contributor
Decatur, GA — The Decatur Arts Festival took place over Mother’s Day weekend, with the popular artist market, performances, food and drink. The festival was moved up this year from Memorial Day weekend to beat the late May heat, and the cooler weather did not disappoint.
In addition to the arts festival on Saturday, May 7, City Schools of Decatur PTA’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committees held their Middle Eastern and South Asian Spring Festival at Ebster Recreation Center that included educational booths and artists, activities for the family, performances and food vendors.
Artist market exhibitor Norman Morgan of NORMILY – A Blended Jewelry, hammers metal to create a design during the Decatur Arts Festival on Saturday, May 7, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Sisters Zoey, 4, and Ava Cardenas, 2, show their face paintings during the Decatur Arts Festival on Saturday, May 7, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Leslie Eaves stands with artist market exhibitor Micah Mullen during the Decatur Arts Festival on Saturday, May 7, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Artist market exhibitor Sarah Collier, The Charm School Dropout, stands behind her mixed media art during the Decatur Arts Festival on Saturday, May 7, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse
Jeanne St. Romain looks at the selection of Manifest Color hand-dyed fashions by artist market exhibitor Michael Smith during the Decatur Arts Festival on Saturday, May 7, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Eight-year-old William Simmons poses for a photo with his mother Charis Simmons during the Decatur Arts Festival on Saturday, May 7, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Artist market exhibitor Bryan Yung sits with his watercolor art during the Decatur Arts Festival on Saturday, May 7, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Evelyn West, 5, gives a flower Susan by woodworker David Levy of Hardwood Creations a try at the artist market during the Decatur Arts Festival on Saturday, May 7, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People check out the artist market during the Decatur Arts Festival on Saturday, May 7, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Artist market exhibitor Dymond Philllips of MixArt LLC stands with her oil paintings during the Decatur Arts Festival on Saturday, May 7, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Karl Kennedy shows the Bob Marley themed skate deck art he purchased from artist market exhibitor Jeff St. Romain of SK8 Romain Fine Art during the Decatur Arts Festival on Saturday, May 7, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Ukrainian Community of Atlanta organizer Liudmyla Zapukhliak has her flower crown attended to during the Decatur Arts Festival on Saturday, May 7, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Olivia Rocker Rose and Hannah Smith take on Decatur Fire Rescue Captain Gary Menard
in a push-up contest during the Decatur Arts Festival on Saturday, May 7, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Four-year-old Taylor Evans puts a decoration on the Decatur Makers art tree with her mother Natasha Evans during the Decatur Arts Festival on Saturday, May 7, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Elliot Dixon, 7, with his parents Shannon and Robert Dixon, tries his luck with a bowling ball size “Shoot the Moon” game at the Decatur Makers space during the Decatur Arts Festival on Saturday, May 7, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Beth Bryant looks at artist market exhibitor Kyle Keeler’s glass art during the Decatur Arts Festival on Saturday, May 7, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Artist market exhibitors Sherry and Larry Paulsen pose with their prints during the Decatur Arts Festival on Saturday, May 7, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Volunteer Rob Pegel looks over a festival map during the Decatur Arts Festival on Saturday, May 7, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Vaishali Raol performs a classical Indian dance with her mother Dr. Nikhila Raol at the Ebster Recreation Center gym during City Schools of Decatur PTA’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committees’ Middle Eastern and South Asian Spring Festival on Saturday, May 7, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Hassan Irier, Jeff Holtz and Mazlum Kosma perform Turkish folk music at the Ebster Recreation Center gym during City Schools of Decatur PTA’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committees’ Middle Eastern and South Asian Spring Festival on Saturday, May 7, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Kathy Arman and her sister Diah Arman from food vendor Sweets by Diah sell Palestinian food items outside of Ebster Recreation Center during City Schools of Decatur PTA’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committees’ Middle Eastern and South Asian Spring Festival on Saturday, May 7, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
