(PHOTOS) Decatur Arts Festival, CSD Middle Eastern, South Asian Spring Festival

By Dean Hesse, contributor

Decatur, GA — The Decatur Arts Festival took place over Mother’s Day weekend, with the popular artist market, performances, food and drink. The festival was moved up this year from Memorial Day weekend to beat the late May heat, and the cooler weather did not disappoint.

In addition to the arts festival on Saturday, May 7, City Schools of Decatur PTA’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committees held their Middle Eastern and South Asian Spring Festival at Ebster Recreation Center that included educational booths and artists, activities for the family, performances and food vendors.