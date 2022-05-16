(PHOTOS) Decatur holds first Neighborhood Adult Field Day

By Dean Hesse, contributor
Decatur, GA — The city of Decatur hosted its first Neighborhood Adult Field Day on Saturday, May 14 at Legacy Park. Activities included horseshoes, cornhole, giant Jenga, giant Connect 4 and a kickball tournament that was won by the Decatur Fire Rescue team. Proceeds will go toward future Active Living adult programs and activities.
Game action during the city of Decatur’s Neighborhood Adult Field Day kickball tournament at Legacy Park on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
David Gardiner, on left, and John Weldon play a game of giant Jenga during the city of Decatur’s Neighborhood Adult Field Day at Legacy Park on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Mallory Donaldson plays cornhole during the city of Decatur’s Neighborhood Adult Field Day at Legacy Park on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Decatur City Commissioner Lesa Mayer prepares to roll out the ceremonial first pitch for the kickball tournament during the city of Decatur’s Neighborhood Adult Field Day at Legacy Park on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Tyler Waidner Smith wears a “Decatur Field Day” t-shirt and eats a King of Pops during the city of Decatur’s Neighborhood Adult Field Day at Legacy Park on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Sterling Plant, an Operator 1 with Decatur Sanitation Services, goes for the fence during the city of Decatur’s Neighborhood Adult Field Day kickball tournament at Legacy Park on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Decatur Fire Rescue FAO Tyler Manning gets congratulated as he steps on home plate during the city of Decatur’s Neighborhood Adult Field Day kickball tournament at Legacy Park on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Decatur Fire Rescue’s Lt. James Hutley, on left, and FAO Justin Tubbs elbow bump after both scored during the city of Decatur’s Neighborhood Adult Field Day kickball tournament at Legacy Park on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Volunteer Ella Hartley sits behind the selection of adult beverages available during the city of Decatur’s Neighborhood Adult Field at Legacy Park on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Young fans watch the action during the city of Decatur’s Neighborhood Adult Field Day kickball tournament at Legacy Park on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Gael Doyle, Adult & Senior Program Leader for Decatur Active Living, shows the trophy presented to 2022 Kickball Champions Decatur Fire Rescue during the city of Decatur’s Neighborhood Adult Field Day kickball tournament at Legacy Park on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Members of the “Bat Intentions” cheer on their teammates during the city of Decatur’s Neighborhood Adult Field Day kickball tournament at Legacy Park on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Michelle Ellison from Rack Em Up Smoke Pit BBQ gives Kiara Weems a taste of their spicy sauce during the city of Decatur’s Neighborhood Adult Field Day at Legacy Park on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
