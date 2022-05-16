(PHOTOS) Decatur holds first Neighborhood Adult Field Day

Share

By Dean Hesse, contributor

Decatur, GA — The city of Decatur hosted its first Neighborhood Adult Field Day on Saturday, May 14 at Legacy Park. Activities included horseshoes, cornhole, giant Jenga, giant Connect 4 and a kickball tournament that was won by the Decatur Fire Rescue team. Proceeds will go toward future Active Living adult programs and activities.

