Police investigating another shooting near Decatur Police Department

Decatur, GA —Decatur Police say they’re investigating a shooting that took place near the Decatur Police Department, the second time this year a shooting has occurred near the department’s West Trinity Place headquarters.

This shooting resulted in injuries.

“On Saturday, May 7, 2022 at approximately 12:40 a.m., Decatur Police responded to a shooting within the 100 block of Electric Avenue,” the Police Department said in a Facebook post. “Officers spoke with witnesses who stated someone was firing a gun within the parking lot of the location. Officers located evidence at the scene confirming a shooting took place. Shortly after, Atlanta Police notified the Decatur Police Department of an adult male who was struck by a bullet during the incident. The person drove to the intersection of Candler Road and Memorial Drive and requested help from a gas station attendant there. The male was transported to a local area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The Decatur Police Criminal Investigation Division is currently working on piecing together the facts of the case and speaking with parties involved. If you have any information in this case, please contact the Decatur Police Department at 404-373-6551 or Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477 and remain anonymous.”

In an unrelated incident, Decatur Police have obtained warrants for a man they accuse of taking part in a March 20 shooting at Ebster Park.

“The Decatur Police Criminal Investigations Division has obtained warrants for aggravated assault and criminal damage to property against 31-year-old Herbert L. Petty Jr. of East Point, Georgia in reference to a shooting incident that occurred near Electric Avenue and Robin Street on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at approximately 2:25 pm.,” the police department said in a Facebook post. “If you have any information on the whereabouts of Herbert Petty Jr. please contact Inv. Edwards at [email protected] or 678/553-6664 or contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404 577-Tips (8477) and remain anonymous.”

Police are also looking for a black 2011 Chevrolet Impala that they believe is connected to the incident.

A lacrosse game was going on at Ebster Field, just a short-distance away, when the shooting happened.

The Police Department is close to Ebster Park. There were no injuries reported. Earlier in the day on March 20, police responded to a report of a person firing a gun in the 1400 block of Commerce Drive, close to Ebster Park.

“On Sunday, March 20, 2022 at approximately 12:42 pm, Decatur Police received one call from a residence within the 1400 block of Commerce Drive in reference to a person discharging a firearm,” Bender said. “Decatur officers responded to the scene but no evidence of a firearm being discharged was located. Officers spoke with parties in the area and determined the call to be unfounded.”

There’s no evidence the two March 20 reports are related.

