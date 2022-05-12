Record turnout brings out 16,000 early voters in DeKalb County

Share

By Logan C. Ritchie, contributor

DeKalb County, GA — A record number of voters have taken to the polls in Georgia to cast a ballot for the May 24 primary race.

In DeKalb County, 16,616 residents voted early as of May 11 – that’s 12,780 Democratic votes, 3,646 Republican and 190 nonpartisan.

Locations with the highest voter turnout are the DeKalb Voter Registration and Elections office, Tucker-Reid H. Cofer Library and Gallery at South DeKalb Mall.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said early voting turnout is a testament to the security of the voting system and hard work of county election officials.

“Georgia has had record early voting turnout since the first day of early voting this year, surging to nearly three times the number on the first day of primary voting in 2018 and double that of 2020, and has continued on that path since” said a press release.

Early voting in DeKalb opened May 2, and will continue until May 20. Early voting polls are open Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Early voting locations can be found at www.dekalbcountyga.gov/voter-registration-elections/early-voting.

Absentee ballots must be requested by May 13, and returned to a ballot drop box by 7 p.m. on May 20. Ballot box locations are: DeKalb Voter Registration and Elections office, Briarwood Recreation Center, Dunwoody Library, New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, Gallery at South DeKalb Mall and Tucker-Reid H. Cofer Library.

When early voting ends, absentee ballots must be returned to DeKalb Elections office by 7 p.m. on May 24.

Voters can ensure their ballot has been received by calling DeKalb Elections at 404-298-4020 or following these instructions.

