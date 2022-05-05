Reindeer Drive water line replacement, Springdale Road closure scheduled for next week

Share

Atlanta, GA — The Reindeer Drive water line replacement project launches on Monday, May 9, as part of DeKalb County’s efforts to improve water service capacity.

Reindeer drive is in the Merry Hills neighborhood off North Druid Hills Road.

Crews will replace 22,000 linear feet of water lines with new six-, eight- and 16-inch diameter ductile-iron water lines along Reindeer Drive. The project is anticipated to last about 12 months, barring any weather delays, according to a press release.

Construction hours will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, except for major holidays. Residents and drivers in the area should expect an increase in construction-related noise and traffic during work hours.

To learn more about the Reindeer Drive Water Line Replacement Project, join the virtual community meeting on Tuesday, May 10, 6:30 p.m., via Zoom at https://dekalbcountyga.zoom.us/j/5029881429.

Information can also be obtained by calling the Department of Watershed Management Project Information Line at 1-800-986-1108 or emailing [email protected] with questions.

Additionally, next week, a section of Springdale Road NE will be closed between Harvard Road NE and North Decatur Road NE. The road will be closed on Wednesday, May 11, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to facilitate a large crane removal of a tree at 1343 Springdale Road NE, according to a press release from DeKalb County.

Road closure and detour signs will be placed in the area during the road closure, advising drivers of construction work in the area and of local traffic restrictions.

Questions regarding this road closure should be addressed to Julia Novotny, Scheduling Coordinator, Boutte Tree, Inc., at 404-799-5472.

