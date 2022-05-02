Reminder: Early voting for May 24 election begins today, May 2

Share

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO TO THE POLLS: The Decaturish.com and Tuckerobserver.com Elections Guide is available for free to all readers. To read the e-edition version, click here. To read the PDF version, click here. Please support our coverage by becoming a paying subscriber. To sign up, visit supportmylocalnews.com

By Logan C. Ritche, contributor

DeKalb County, GA — Advanced voting in DeKalb County for the May 24 election starts today, May 2, and ends on May 20. The hours for advanced voting will be Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturdays 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Voters age 75 and older, or those with a physical disability, should go to the front of the line and ask a poll worker for assistance.

Early voting locations are:

– Berean Christian Church, 2201 Young Road, Stone Mountain, GA 30088

– Bessie Branham Recreation Center, 2051 Delano Drive NE, Atlanta, GA 30317

– Briarwood Recreation Center, 2235 Briarwood Way NE, Atlanta, GA 30329