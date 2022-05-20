Reminder: Today, May 20, is the last day of early voting in the May 24 primary election

Share

By Logan C. Ritchie, contributor

Atlanta, GA — May 20 is the last day of early voting in the May 24 primary election.

The hours for advanced voting today are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. To see your sample ballot, visit the Georgia Secretary of State’s My Voter Page by clicking here.

After May 20, there are two ways to vote: by absentee ballot and in-person on May 24, Election Day.

Voters age 75 and older, or those with a physical disability, should go to the front of the line and ask a poll worker for assistance.

Early voting locations are:

– Berean Christian Church, 2201 Young Road, Stone Mountain, GA 30088

– Bessie Branham Recreation Center, 2051 Delano Drive NE, Atlanta, GA 30317

– Briarwood Recreation Center, 2235 Briarwood Way NE, Atlanta, GA 30329′

– Browns Mill Recreation Center, 5101 Browns Mill Road, Stonecrest, GA 30329

– County Line-Ellenwood Library, 4331 River Road, Ellenwood, GA 30294

– DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections, 4380 Memorial Dr # 300, Decatur, GA 30032

– Dunwoody Library, 5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody, GA 30338

– Emory University, 1599 Clifton Road, Atlanta, GA

– New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Road, Stonecrest, GA 30038

– North DeKalb Senior Center, 3393 Malone Drive, Chamblee, GA 30341

– The Gallery at South DeKalb, 2801 Candler Road, Decatur, GA 30034

– Tucker-Reid H. Cofer Library, 5234 LaVista Road, Tucker, GA 30084

– Wesley Chapel Branch Library, 2861 Wesley Chapel Road, Decatur, GA 30034

According to the Senate Bill 202 voting law, drop boxes are only placed inside early voting locations and at the county’s election office. When early voting ends on May 20, the only accessible drop box will be at Memorial Drive.

Absentee ballots must be returned by 7 p.m. on May 24 to a drop box at DeKalb Voter Registration and Elections office, 4380 Memorial Drive, Decatur, GA 30032.