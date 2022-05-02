Voting in DeKalb? Here’s How.

Share

Special promotional content provided by DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections

DEKALB VOTERS, it’s time to make a plan to vote! Voters have several options for casting their ballots: absentee, advance voting, or in-person. Drop boxes are also available at select advance voting locations, accessible during operating hours.



ADVANCE VOTING

Advance voting for the May 24, 2022, primary election will take place May 2 through May 20, Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Saturday advance voting days are May 7 and May 14, from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Sunday advance voting days are May 8 and May 15, noon until 5 p.m.

VOTING BY ABSENTEE BALLOT?

DeKalb County VRE reminds everyone that voters will need to provide proof of identification when requesting and returning an absentee ballot. For more information on acceptable identification, please view our SB202 FAQ here. Request your absentee ballot today or visit www.DeKalbVotes.com to get more details. DeKalb VRE began mailing absentee ballots this month, and all ballots must be returned to our office by 7 p.m. on Election Day. We urge voters who chose to return absentee ballots by mail to do so at least one week before Election Day. Absentee Ballots should be mailed to: Board of Registrars, 4380 Memorial Drive, Suite 300, Decatur, GA 30032.



ELECTION DAY

The primary election is May 24, 2022. Voters who plan on voting in-person are highly encouraged to verify their polling place prior to heading to vote – and don’t forget your photo ID! As a reminder, provisional ballots are not provided for voters who come to the wrong location before 5 p.m. on Election Day. Voters can verify their polling place at www.DeKalbVotes.com.